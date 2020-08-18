3 robot vacuum deals you can’t afford to miss today

A self-cleaning home has now become a reality thanks to robot vacuums. Back then, you’d have to spend a small fortune in order to get one, but now thanks to countless competitors a solid robot vacuum only costs a few hundred dollars. Case in point: The Eufy Robovac 11S and iRobot Roomba 675 and Roomba 960 are all on sale right now, and with pricing starting at just $160, there’s bound to be something for everyone. These are the latest in a string of fantastic robot vacuum deals we’ve seen lately.

Eufy Robovac 11S – $160, was $230

The Eufy Robovac 11S is among the most affordable robot vacuums out there, coming in at just $160 (down from $230) on Amazon. For a robot vacuum, that’s really cheap, but does it denote cheap performance as well? The answer is no. The Robovac 11S boasts a slim and attractive design that doesn’t scream bargain bin and does well on any type of floor surface, including hardwood and carpets. Its set of features isn’t that extensive though, and it cleans in a weird random pattern, but for the price, it’s very hard to fault.

The Eufy Robovac 11S features a sleek and simple tempered-glass upper deck, which covers plastic finished like brushed aluminum. Its streamlined design is due to its distinct lack of features. It has the usual scheduled cleaning function and comes equipped with a couple of baked-in cleaning modes, like heavy-duty spot cleaning and edge cleaning that you activate using the remote. That’s it. It doesn’t work with an app and doesn’t map your home. This means it deals with obstacles through trial and error, ramming into objects until it finally finds a clear path.

Even though it’s not the smartest, it cleans quite well, and that’s what counts. Underneath it is one main roller brush and suction point that works with two rotating whiskers on the front to pick up dirt and debris. It has a unique cleaning feature called BoostIQ which works wonderfully well on thick carpets as it automatically increases suction. It’s also fantastic on hardwood floors. The Eufy Robovac 11S is basic and a bit dumb, but if you need a no-nonsense robot to do the unsupervised cleaning at a limited budget, this is the one. Get it for just $160 instead of $230 at Amazon.

iRobot Roomba 675 – $250, was $300

If you’re dying to get your hands on a Roomba but don’t have the money to splurge on one of the brand’s higher-end models, take a careful look at the Roomba 675. This robot vacuum looks exactly the same and even comes with the same set of features as the more expensive Roomba 690. The only things missing are the Virtual Walls. If setting room restrictions is something you can live without, get the Roomba 675 right now at Amazon for just $250 instead of the usual $300.

Underneath the Roomba 675 are a couple of powerful multi-surface brushes that easily grab dust, dirt, and debris from all sorts of floors. They work alongside an edge-sweeping brush that strips stubborn dirt away from your home’s edges and corners. Our test run on this robot vacuum yielded very positive results. It was able to remove approximately 99% of debris on hardwood floors and low pile carpets. It didn’t perform as spectacularly on high pile carpet though, removing roughly 90% of the particles we scattered, but that’s still a pretty good number.

When it comes to navigation, the Roomba 675 is decent. It doesn’t boast the most advanced navigational smarts or an on-board camera, but it proved quite adept at maneuvering the room using the “bump and continue” method (just remove fragile objects from wobbly tables once this robot vacuum starts cleaning). Finally, the Roomba 675 can be controlled through voice command using Alexa or via the mobile app. There you can set up its cleaning schedule, access the cleaning history, and more. For a solid robot vacuum that doesn’t cost a small fortune but still boasts plenty of advanced features, get the iRobot Roomba 675 for just $250 at Amazon.

iRobot Roomba 960 — $450, was $500

Unlike the Eufy Robovac 11S and Roomba 675, the Roomba 960 is equipped with a front-facing camera which makes it superior in room navigation. It will carefully and intelligently clean around furniture and will never knock over any objects in your home. Aside from the superb camera navigation, this robot vacuum also boasts the most powerful suction among all three models, touted to be five times greater than the Roomba 600 Series (which includes the Roomba 675). Combined with voice control, Wi-Fi connectivity, and a smartphone app that gives alerts and detailed cleaning reports, this upper-tier Roomba normally retails a hefty $500, but right now you can get it at Best Buy for a huge $100 less.

Underneath the Roomba 960 are two roller brushes and a side brush that work together to lift up dust, dirt, and debris on your floors and along walls, baseboards, and furniture. With iRobot’s patented AeroForce Three-Stage Cleaning System and a built-in sensor that detects high concentrations of dirt, this robot vacuum only need to pass through an area once in order to leave it visibly spotless. The tiniest dust and allergens won’t stand a chance as well, thanks to a high-efficiency filter that captures 99% of particles as small as 10 microns. This makes the Roomba 960 ideal for allergy sufferers.

Setting this robot vacuum up to start cleaning is easy and can be done in three ways. You can either manually press the clean button found on top of it, use the mobile app, or issue a voice command through Alexa or Google Assistant. When fully charged, this robot is capable of cleaning up to 75 minutes straight. If it isn’t done cleaning and is about to lose power, it will automatically return to its charging dock to juice up and resume. The iRobot Roomba 960 is easily the most well-rounded and powerful robot vacuum on this list. Get it for $450 today at Best Buy.

