Upgrade your cleaning routine by investing in the Eufy Robot Vacuum. Never stress out about cleaning up again or worry about missing certain nooks and crannies in your home while vacuuming. The Eufy Robot vacuum will handle all of that for you and you’ll be able to buy it for just $126 this Prime Day — down from its usual price of $220. Don’t miss out on this deal!

The Eufy Robot Vaccum is always ready to clean. It has a powerful suction system and triple filtration to leave your home completely free of any dust or dirt. The three-point cleaning system also allows your RoboVac to seamlessly clean both your wooden floors and shaggy carpets. The large 0.6L dust bin can also help store additional dust and keep your house looking cleaner for longer. This smart vacuum also has drop-sense technology which means that it won’t ever topple off the staircase in your multi-floor home. Its functional wheels also allow your RoboVac to travel room to room and even climb over door ledges to get to the dirt. You also won’t have to worry about your vacuum not getting to every corner of your home — it has a 100-minute run time so it can easily clean every available room in your house.

This smart vacuum also comes with additional features like automatically docking and recharging. This means that you’ll never bump into a power-downed RoboVac in the middle of your living room When its battery is running low your smart vacuum automatically heads to its charging station — ready to go when you require it to start cleaning again. It’s also an extremely quiet machine, so your ears will never have to get accustomed to the loud sound of generic vacuums ever again.

Why you should buy this Eufy robot vacuum

With smart cleaning features, a triple filtration system, long run time, and fall detectors, you really can’t get a more power-packed affordable robot vacuum than this. Purchase the Eufy Robot Vacuum this Prime Day for only $126 — down $94 from its original price of $220. Now after a long week, have your robot vacuum do the cleaning for you. Sit back, relax, and wake up to a dust-free home.

Looking for more robot vacuums? Check out the rest of these Prime Day robot vacuum deals for more.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations