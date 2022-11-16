With so many different Walmart Black Friday deals going on, it can be hard to know where to start, which is why we’re highlighting the best offers. Right now, you can buy a Eufy RoboVac G32 Pro for just $119, saving you a huge $181 off the usual price of $300. Easily one of the cheapest Black Friday robot vacuum deals around, you really don’t want to miss out on a great way to help clean at home. You’ll need to be quick with stock flying out the door, so we’ve taken a brief look at why it’s a great purchase.

Why you should buy the Eufy RoboVac G32 Pro

Eufy often features among the best robot vacuums for anyone on a budget. The brand often includes some of the key features you’d see on more expensive models, all while not breaking the bank. In the case of the Eufy RoboVac G32 Pro, you get great suction power with 2,000Pa ensuring it can grab more dirt and debris than you’d expect. For those extra dirty areas, there’s also BoostIQ technology which automatically increases suction power when going between hard and carpeted floors, so you get the best clean.

You don’t have to worry about leaving the Eufy RoboVac G32 Pro unattended either. It has smart dynamic navigation so it provides purposeful cleaning rather than pursuing random paths. It also has an anti-collision sensor so it can avoid bumping into obstacles, while it also has drop-sensing tech so it doesn’t fall down steps or off ledges. While the Eufy RoboVac G32 Pro is smart enough to be left unattended, you can also control it via the Eufy app as well as review where it’s been via its cleaning history. It’s quiet, too, working out as only about as loud as the average microwave oven.

Normally priced at $300, the Eufy RoboVac G32 Pro is down to just $119 right now as part of the Walmart Black Friday sales. The perfect price for anyone keen to simplify their household cleaning, the Eufy RoboVac G32 Pro is in high demand already so if you’re keen to treat yourself to a robot vacuum, buy now to avoid disappointment.

