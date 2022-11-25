 Skip to main content
This robot vacuum is $119 for Black Friday, but it’s selling fast

Aaron Mamiit
By

If you need help in keeping your home’s floors spotless, then you should look through the Black Friday robot vacuum deals for reinforcements. You’ll want to purchase a reliable cleaning device like the Eufy RoboVac G32 Pro, which is available in the Walmart Black Friday deals for just $119, following a $181 discount to its original price of $300. You should complete the transaction as soon as you can though, because with more than 1,000 units sold over the past 24 hours, we’re not sure if stocks will be available if you take time to think about it.

Why you should buy the Eufy RoboVac G32 Pro robot vacuum

While iRobot’s Roomba is often the first brand in mind when you think about the best robot vacuums, Anker’s Eufy is another name that should be mentioned because of its reliable but affordable products. The Eufy RoboVac G32 Pro is one of them, with 2,000 Pa of suction that can pick up all kinds of dirt and debris, and BoostIQ technology that increases suction power whenever needed, such as when the robot vacuum moves from a hard floor to a carpeted surface. With a height of less than 3 inches, the device can slip under furniture to clean spots that you don’t see, while a dual noise reduction duct keeps disturbance to a minimum.

Our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum flags sensors as an important part of your decision. The Eufy RoboVac G32 Pro checks that box with its anti-collision sensors that prevent it from bumping into obstacles and getting stuck, and drop-sensing technology that helps it avoid falling down stairs and ledges. The robot vacuum works with the Eufy Clean app to show you its runtime and the areas of your home that it has cleaned, as it creates an ideal navigation path instead of randomly bouncing on your walls.

Every year, shoppers turn to Black Friday deals to purchase smart home devices like robot vacuums. If you’re planning to buy one, you should have Walmart’s offer for the Eufy RoboVac G32 Pro at the top of your list. It’s yours for only $119, which is less than half its sticker price of $300 after a $181 discount. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase quickly though, because with all the attention that the deal is drawing from shoppers, you may miss your chance to buy the Eufy RoboVac G32 Pro for cheap if you keep delaying.

