The Eufy RoboVac G32 Pro is available in the Walmart Black Friday deals for just $119, following a $181 discount to its original price of $300.

Why you should buy the Eufy RoboVac G32 Pro robot vacuum

While iRobot’s Roomba is often the first brand in mind when you think about the best robot vacuums, Anker’s Eufy is another name that should be mentioned because of its reliable but affordable products. The Eufy RoboVac G32 Pro is one of them, with 2,000 Pa of suction that can pick up all kinds of dirt and debris, and BoostIQ technology that increases suction power whenever needed, such as when the robot vacuum moves from a hard floor to a carpeted surface. With a height of less than 3 inches, the device can slip under furniture to clean spots that you don’t see, while a dual noise reduction duct keeps disturbance to a minimum.

Our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum flags sensors as an important part of your decision. The Eufy RoboVac G32 Pro checks that box with its anti-collision sensors that prevent it from bumping into obstacles and getting stuck, and drop-sensing technology that helps it avoid falling down stairs and ledges. The robot vacuum works with the Eufy Clean app to show you its runtime and the areas of your home that it has cleaned, as it creates an ideal navigation path instead of randomly bouncing on your walls.

