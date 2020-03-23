Most parents around the globe are now transitioning to working from home and homeschooling their children. If you’re foreign to these concepts, it can get a little overwhelming, especially when you add housework to the never-ending list of daily chores. With a robot vacuum to help you out, however, you’ll have one less thing to worry about. We’ve rounded up here some great Eufy, RoboVac, and iRobot Roomba deals happening right now on Walmart. Each model listed below is highly rated, Wi-Fi compatible, and best of all, discounted below $300, starting at only $149. Jump on these offers now and save as much as $220.

Eufy RoboVac 25C – $149, was $250

The Eufy RoboVac 25C uses a three-point cleaning system consisting of a main brush and side brushes. When dirt is sucked, it is then trapped into the 0.6-liter dirt bin complete with three layers of high-performance filters to ensure that nothing escapes. The robot is known to deliver 1,500-Pa of suction power and is complemented by the BoostIQ technology which increases force depending on the mess. Its cleaning power is estimated to last for up to 100 minutes on a single charge.

Measuring only 2.85 inches in height, the Eufy RoboVac 25C is able to glide under most furniture with no problem. It even has the drop-sensing technology that enables it to avoid falling off a ledge or a flight of stairs. Another valued benefit is that it operates without the annoying whirring sound of a vacuum. It only produces a sound of up to 55 decibels (equivalent to two people conversing), delivering 75% quieter operation than any traditional vacuum.

This Eufy robot vacuum can be controlled in a variety of ways, such as through the touch controls, the remote, the Eufy Home app, as well as Alexa or Google Assistant. Once in sync with your home network, you’ll be able to enjoy the convenience of scheduling a cleaning, monitoring its progress, and securing your bot’s location.

Eufy RoboVac 35C – $200, was $300

Similar to the RoboVac 25C, this model combines the power of a three-point cleaning system, its BoostIQ technology, up to 1,500PA of suction power, and a triple-layer high-performance filter to effectively dislodge, pick up, and capture dirt, dust, and crumbs from your floors. It’s also very compact at only 2.85 inches tall, allowing easy cleaning under low-hanging furniture. This robot is recommended for vacuuming tiles, laminates, hardwood floors, and carpets.

The Eufy RoboVac 35C is also known for its quiet operation. Its powerful motor produces a sound that’s comparable to an operating microwave and won’t bother you when you’re focused on other tasks. It also requires zero attention as it uses the drop-sensing technology to avoid falling down the stairs and off of ledges. The robot has specialized dual-hall sensors as well that can detect boundary strips (included) so it only cleans areas it’s intended to clean.

Whether you’re on the other side of the house or standing next to the RoboVac 35C, it’s easy to control the robot to start cleaning. You can either tap the Clean button, use the companion app, or command it with your voice through Alexa or Google Assistant. Cleaning time is claimed to last for 100 minutes before it needs a recharge.

iRobot Roomba 670 – $244, was $330

Trying out a Roomba for the first time? The Roomba 670 is a solid pick. It’s an affordable, entry-level model that promises to deliver excellent floor cleaning. Similar to most Roombas, it uses a three-stage cleaning system that loosens, lifts, and sucks all sorts of dirt from hard floors and carpets – pet hair included. Its cleaning head can automatically adapt its height to keep the brushes and the surface being cleaned in close contact.

Once it starts cleaning, there’s no need for you to watch over it. Built into the device is a full suite of sensors that intelligently guides the robot in navigating under and around objects, ensuring thorough cleaning on all sections. There are Dirt Detect sensors as well that alert the robot to concentrated areas of grime. This allows the robot to provide more intense cleaning on spots that need it the most.

The biggest advantage of the Roomba 670 over the other models in the 600 series is its ability to connect to Wi-Fi. Once hooked up with your home network, you can schedule it to clean and monitor cleaning sessions wherever you are through the iRobot Home app. Pair it with an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant device if you wish to active hands-free, voice-controlled operation.

iRobot Roomba 890 – $280, was $500

Often find yourself in a hairy situation? The Roomba 890 might just be what you need. From hairy dust bunnies under the chairs to matted tufts of fur on the carpet, you can count on this robot to help clean up after your furry family members. This model comes equipped with a premium three-stage cleaning system and a power-lifting suction, complete with the AeroForce technology that delivers five times the air power for enhanced pickup performance. After dirt is dislodged by the brushes, it is then sucked into the high-efficiency filter which can trap up to 99% of pollen, pet hair, dust, and other allergens as small as 10 microns.

The Roomba 890 is only 3.6 inches tall and is the right size for roaming under beds and furniture. It also has an auto-adjust cleaning head that automatically changes it height when switching between different surfaces. Other innovative features include the Dirt Detect technology which lets the robot work harder on frequently dirty spots, and a full array of smart navigating sensors that serves as a guide in avoiding obstacles.

With Wi-Fi compatibility, it’s easier than ever to maintain clean floors even when you’re running errands or are simply on the other side of the house. Just download the iRobot Home app on your phone to monitor and schedule cleaning sessions. You can also command it through your voice by connecting it to an Alexa or Google Assistant-enabled device.

