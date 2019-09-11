After a long day, chores are the last thing you want to do with your free time. You may not be able to wiggle your way out from the responsibility of maintaining your home but it sure won’t hurt to call in some robot vacuum reinforcements. Tick vacuuming off your to-do list with a capable robot vacuum roaming about your house while you work or relax. Lucky for you, Walmart slashed its prices on these Eufy RoboVacs to make a hands-free cleaning experience possible for $200 at most.

Eufy Robovac 25C — $190

Floorcare may not seem like a big deal until you realize just how much dust, allergens, and bacteria you’re getting yourself exposed to. Those pesky dust bunnies won’t get a break as Eufy’s 25C sports a low and compact profile that enables it to glide under your furniture. With BoostIQ technology, its 1500Pa suction power automatically adjusts to suit either carpet or hard floors. Moreover, a thorough clean is guaranteed for 100 minutes with three brushes to loosen up particles, a three-step filtration system to capture it, and a 0.6-liter dustbin to contain it.

There can already be so much going on in your head so you will be relieved as this robot vacuum hardly requires any more of your attention. Unlike traditional vacuums, this Eufy RoboVac can find its own way through the house without the risk of it falling down a flight of stairs or going off the edge thanks to its drop-sensing technology. Also, you would get to spare your ears from such a noisy motor and even sleep through its clean since it’s 75% quieter and produces only 55 decibels. All you really have to do is spark it to life manually through its touch controls or remote. Since its also Wi-Fi enabled, the Eufy 25C can be controlled through the complementing EufyHome app or through voice commands with Alexa or GoogleHome.

Bank on the Eufy RoboVac 25C for an automated clean while its available for $60 less on Walmart. This discount brings its $250 list price down to just $190.

Eufy Robovac 11C Pet Edition — $200

If you happen to be a pet parent, then you might want to shell out $10 more to take advantage of the four specialized modes (auto, spot, room, and edge) for a concentrated clean. Eufy’s 11C Pet Edition may have a lower 1200Pa suction power and a smaller 0.55L dust bin, but it is nonetheless optimized to prevent hair from tangling or from being caught in its motor. Boundary strips are also included so you can designate areas you don’t want the robot vacuum to move into while it’s covered with tempered glass to protect itself from scratches, chips, or possibly your pets fury.

Like the 25C it is also programmable through the app among others. Once connected to your smartphone, you will be able to maximize all its features such as scheduling a clean, employing specific modes, and even locate your robot vac when it is out of sight. It may not have a battery indicator but you’ll be able to find out for yourself through the app or simply count on it to go back to its charging base on its own.

Come home to fur-free floors for only $200 instead of $289.

Not quite convinced? Compare it with other robot vacuums at this price, or check out what we have on other vacuums from Dyson, and more from our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations