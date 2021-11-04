Ready to see some of the best Black Friday deals going on right now? Amazon has kicked off the savings early with pre-sales on some of the season’s hottest gift and home products. We’re looking at awesome Amazon Black Friday deals on tablets, wireless headphones, smart-home assistants, and more. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your own personal tech or trying to cross off the tech-savvy people on your shopping list, you’ll find great deals on the top-rated items that everyone wants at Amazon. With supply chain issues predicted to drastically affect product availability this holiday season, it’s a smart idea to start shopping now before supplies run out.

Amazon Echo Dot — $25, was $40

Bring home everyone’s favorite smart-home assistant this holiday season. Right now, you can get the Echo Dot assistant with Alexa for just $25. These Black Friday Amazon Echo deals are for the third-generation model. This smart speaker features an updated, modern, and minimalistic design that will fit well with any home decor style. Featuring advanced privacy controls, you can use this smart speaker and the built-in Alexa assistant to play music, read the news, answer your common questions, look up recipes, and more. The assistant can also be used to sync with and control smart features in your home, including lighting, speaker systems, security systems, and more.

Buy Now

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet — $45, was $90

Looking for a compact tablet that’s perfect for travel? Check out the Fire Tablet deals going on right now at Amazon to save big this holiday season. Featuring an 8-inch display, this tablet packs a big punch in spite of its compact size. Perfectly portable, this is the ideal tablet for traveling with kids during the holidays. Keeping your little ones entertained at the airport or in the car means a calmer, less-stressful travel experience for you. Use this tablet to stream your favorite movies and TV shows, check your email on the go, take pictures, and Skype with family and friends. This Fire HD 8 tablet is on sale now at Amazon for just $45. Supplies may be limited, so hurry and get it before it’s gone.

Not quite what you had in mind? Check out the other Black Friday tablet deals going on today.

Buy Now

Philips Color Smart Bulbs — $80, was $135

Brighten up your home with festive ambient lighting this season. Check out the Philips Hue deals going on right now at Amazon to get this top-rated three-pack of smart bulbs on sale for just $80. These smart bulbs are an illuminating addition to any home. Featuring Bluetooth connectivity, these bulbs can be controlled easily using your Alexa or Google Home Assistant for ease of use. These smart bulbs can display over 16 million colors, so you can set the mood just right. Philips Hue smart bulbs are Energy Star certified and have a lifetime of 22 years or 25,000 lifetime hours; so while the price may seem steep for three lightbulbs, imagine not having to change them for two decades! Give yourself the gift of less chores and better lighting with these bulbs.

Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro — $190, was $249

If you’re shopping for teens this holiday season, this item is most likely on their list. There are already Black Friday AirPods deals on Apple’s hyper-popular AirPods Pro to help you save. Right now, Amazon has these in-ear headphones on sale for just $190. Perfect for the gym, daily commutes, and everyday listening, the Apple AirPods Pro sync seamlessly with your iPhone, iPad, MacBook and other Apple devices for instant listening. Noise-canceling technology blocks outside sounds for an immersive listening experience, and three sizes of silicone cups let you get a tapered fit that’s comfortable for your anatomy. These headphones can also be used to make and receive calls, as well as interact with Siri to set reminders and alarms. Supplies are limited, so if these are on your list, we recommend grabbing your pair sooner than later.

Buy Now

Fitbit Sense — $199, was $300

If you’ve been waiting for Black Friday Fitbit deals, the wait is over. Right now, you can get the Fitbit Sense advanced smartwatch at Amazon for just $199. This smartwatch features advanced tools to help you track your health and wellness through step counters, heart-rate monitors, and more. Pair the Fitbit with the downloadable app on your phone in order to receive personalized updates and track information on your fitness journey. Built-in skin sensors detect electrodermal activity and log your temperature; heart-rate notifications keep you informed of your cardiovascular activity; and the built-in GPS helps track your distance and time on runs and hikes. Don’t wait to take advantage of this deal, though, as this is a popular holiday gift and supplies may be limited.

Buy Now

Sony WH-1000XM4 — $248, was $350

Perfect for the gamer, audiophile, or musician on your list, don’t wait to check out the Sony headphone deals going on now at Amazon. Right now, you can get the Sony WH-1000XM4 over-the-ear headphones for just $248 during these Black Friday deals. Featuring top-of-the-line noise-canceling technology, experience immersive sound and unprecedented quality from these headphones. Whether you’re commuting, streaming music, or recording podcasts, enjoy up to 30 hours of battery life for extended listening time between charges, and use the quick-charge function to get five hours of playback from just 10 minutes of charging time. These headphones are one of Sony’s best-sellers, so don’t wait to get the pair you want in time for the holidays.

Buy Now

2020 Apple iPad Air — $539, was $599

Looking for a gift that will make them go crazy this season? If you’re looking for a great Black Friday deal on a holiday splurge, then you’ll want to check out these Black Friday iPad deals going on now at Amazon. Right now, you can get the 2020 Apple iPad Air on sale for just $539. Apple products are among the most popular gift items this year, and the iPad Air is no exception. Featuring an extra-large 10.9-inch display, Wi-Fi connectivity, a FaceTime camera as well as front- and back-facing cameras, and touch authentication of secure ID and Apple Pay, this tablet is the perfect choice for Apple fans. Whether you’re traveling cross-country or staying cozy at home this year, you’ll love streaming shows and connecting with family and friends using this tablet. Don’t wait to order it, though — this is projected to be one of this season’s hottest gifts, and supplies won’t last long.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations