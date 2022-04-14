 Skip to main content
  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This GeForce RTX 3070 Ti just got a nice discount at Newegg

Albert Bassili
By
An EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card lies in front of its box against white background.

If you’ve mainly been dealing with AMD and are not familiar with the Nvidia lineup of cards, the RTX 30-series is the company’s latest offering, at least until the RTX 40-series graphics cards come out. Until then, the RTX 30-series is still very powerful, with the RTX 3070 Ti being near the top. As such, they can be pretty expensive, but this deal from Newegg makes it a bit more affordable, bringing the price of an EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card down to $760 from $830.

One of the interesting features of the RTX lineup is the deep learning super sampling (DLSS), which is a complicated technology that essentially allows you to run a lower resolution . . . but at a higher one. It does that by using deep learning to upscale a resolution on the fly, and the idea behind that is that by running at a lower resolution, you can run it at higher settings since the DLSS takes up less performance than running a game in the original resolution. It’s a cool technology, and, along with ray tracing, aims to provide some of the best graphical performance you’re going to find that should easily handle games released in the past few years.

The EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti also comes with 8GB of VRAM, which helps you run games at higher graphical settings. It also has three cooling fans while other GPUs only run with two, which can sometimes cause a lot of heat buildup. EVGA is known for its quality work, especially as the company makes liquid-cooling blocks for many GPUs, so you can rest easy knowing that this GPU both performs and cools itself well. It also has a swanky-looking metal backplate and ARGB in the front, so if you have a glass or see-through tower, it will look great inside.

If you want some of the best performance and don’t want to go to the $1,000 or more price point of a high-end graphics card, the EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is your best bet, especially with this deal from Newegg bringing it down to $760. Of course, if you’d rather have a computer that has everything already built in, check out our gaming PC deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Now this is a soundbar for PCs that actually makes sense

DIY Perks at home soundbar for computers.

Paris, 13th District review: Sex and the City (of Lights)

Lucie Zhang, Makita Samba, and Noémie Merlant walk through the park in Paris, 13th District.

The Dell XPS 15 laptop is $600 off right now

dell xps 15 9500 review 2020 03

Reddit comments are now easily searchable with latest update

A close-up of someone's hands as the person sits on a couch and types on a laptop.

CD Projekt Red isn’t slowing down, for better or worse

Ciri looking over her shoulder in The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt

Best laptop deals and sales for April 2022

Woman using the Asus ProArt Studiobook on a desk.

Intel’s next-gen chips could run at blazing-fast 5.8GHz

Render of Intel Alder Lake chip.

WhatsApp Communities want to be your private social media

whatsapp communities group chats new features render

OnePlus confirms 10R and Nord CE 2 Lite launch dates

Leaked render of the upcoming OnePlus 10R.

Overwatch 2’s newest hero is a Canadian cyborg soldier

sojourn overwatch 2 ow2

This Dell XPS Desktop is over $400 off and selling fast

The Dell XPS Desktop computer sits on a desk next to a monitor and keyboard.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is 44% off today

A woman enjoys content on her Fire HD 8 tablet.

This 43-inch TV is on sale for $230, perfect for a bedroom

Hisense 43-inch H55 Android TV on white background.