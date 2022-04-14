This GeForce RTX 3070 Ti just got a nice discount at Newegg

If you’ve mainly been dealing with AMD and are not familiar with the Nvidia lineup of cards, the RTX 30-series is the company’s latest offering, at least until the RTX 40-series graphics cards come out. Until then, the RTX 30-series is still very powerful, with the RTX 3070 Ti being near the top. As such, they can be pretty expensive, but this deal from Newegg makes it a bit more affordable, bringing the price of an EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card down to $760 from $830.

One of the interesting features of the RTX lineup is the deep learning super sampling (DLSS), which is a complicated technology that essentially allows you to run a lower resolution . . . but at a higher one. It does that by using deep learning to upscale a resolution on the fly, and the idea behind that is that by running at a lower resolution, you can run it at higher settings since the DLSS takes up less performance than running a game in the original resolution. It’s a cool technology, and, along with ray tracing, aims to provide some of the best graphical performance you’re going to find that should easily handle games released in the past few years.

The EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti also comes with 8GB of VRAM, which helps you run games at higher graphical settings. It also has three cooling fans while other GPUs only run with two, which can sometimes cause a lot of heat buildup. EVGA is known for its quality work, especially as the company makes liquid-cooling blocks for many GPUs, so you can rest easy knowing that this GPU both performs and cools itself well. It also has a swanky-looking metal backplate and ARGB in the front, so if you have a glass or see-through tower, it will look great inside.

If you want some of the best performance and don’t want to go to the $1,000 or more price point of a high-end graphics card, the EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is your best bet, especially with this deal from Newegg bringing it down to $760. Of course, if you’d rather have a computer that has everything already built in, check out our gaming PC deals.

