Hurry and get the GeForce RTX 3080 GPU while it’s still $460 off

If you aren’t familiar with EVGA, they’re well known for creating cooling blocks and AiO cooling solutions before they moved toward also making PSUs and their take on GPUs. As such, this EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 is a prime example of an excellent GPU, and you can grab it from Amazon for just $840, down from $1,300, which is a massive discount of $460. Given how hard it is to get your hands on unscalped 30-series GPUs, this is a good deal to grab ASAP.

If you aren’t familiar with the RTX 3080 lineup, it’s one of the top gaming GPUs made by Nvidia, and not only is it big, but it’s also insanely powerful, only surpassed by the 3080Ti, and the RTX 3090. While the RTX 3080 12GB has gotten a little bit of bad press from Digital Trends in the past, as games start to need more and more VRAM, the increase to 12GB is slowly starting to make sense. That being said, one of its biggest issues was that it gave a very small performance increase while having a large price increase, but given that it’s on sale for nearly $500, it starts to become a pretty great card to pick up altogether.

Still, it has had a few upgrades, bumping the memory width to 384 from the 320 of the 10GB model and increasing the CUDA cores to 8,960 compared to the 8,704 of the 10GB. Again, you’ll notice that it’s a small performance boost, with the main advantage being the extra 2GB of VRAM, which, at the time of release, wasn’t giving anybody anything extra, but as graphically demanding games like Cyberpunk and Dying Light 2 start pushing that boundary, those two extra GB will make a world of difference. Not only that, but you get the better cooling and lower sound that comes with EVGA’s experience in building high-quality cooling gear over the past decade.

Overall, the RTX 3080 12GB version may not be a huge upgrade to the 10GB version, but if this is your first RTX 30-series card, the 12GB is an excellent upgrade given that it’s going for $840 rather than $1,300, with the discounted price finally letting the card make sense as a purchase. Otherwise, you can check some other great GPU deals if you feel it’s not exactly what you’re looking for.

