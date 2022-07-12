Today's Best GeForce RTX 3080 Prime Day Deal

Prime Day has arrived, and if you’re on the hunt for Prime Day deals on the parts you’ll need to build your own custom gaming PC, you’ve come the right place. And if you’re shopping for graphics cards specifically, we can help with that right now. Take a look at this EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Prime Day deal: Right now, you can get a 12GB EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU for just $978 after its price was slashed from $1,300. That means you’re not only getting this GPU for well under $1,000, you’re also saving $322.

Why you should buy the EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU

The GPU featured in this EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Prime Day deal may not have made our list of the best graphics cards, but it is a bit similar to the graphics card we deemed the “overall best graphics card,” — the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080. And like the Nvidia version, this 12GB EVGA version is worth considering.

This EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Prime Day deal offers up a more affordable GPU that comes with a boost clock speed of 1800 MHz, real-time ray tracing, and enhanced cooling with triple fans and and nine iCX3 thermal sensors. The triple fans are also expected to help decrease fan noise, so it should be quieter. You can also expect to see an all-metal backplate and adjustable ARGB LED.

The 12GB EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU also includes 8960 CUDA cores, second-gen ray tracing cores, and third-gen tensor cores. This GPU also has a three-year warranty.

If this GPU doesn’t quite fit with the vision you had for your custom gaming PC build, or you’ve suddenly decided you don’t want build your own gaming desktops anymore, that’s OK. You can still snag a great gaming laptop with one of these Prime Day gaming laptop deals. There’s sure to be a great deal for every budget.

