Save 35% on an ExpressVPN subscription today

Andrew Morrisey
By
Express VPN logo.

With the world becoming an increasingly digital place, we’re all more susceptible to hacking, identify theft, and data collection. A virtual private network helps us sleep a little easier at night, and one of the best VPN deals out there right now is at ExpressVPN, where you can get a 12-month VPN plan for just $100, or $8.32 per month. That’s a 35% savings on an annual plan, which would normally cost more than $155 for the full year of service. One-month and six-month plans are also available, and all plans are covered by a no-hassle, 100% money-back guarantee for your first 30 days of service.

Up there with the best VPN services, ExpressVPN plans include best-in-class security and encryption. This is an important boast for a virtual private network, whether you’re a professional who works with sensitive documents or somebody who just wants more security for their digital communications. Another great facet of using ExpressVPN for your virtual private network is that there are no activity logs and no connection logs, so your business on the internet stays only your business. ExpressVPN also features ultra-fast servers in over 94 countries.

If you aren’t entirely sold on an ExpressVPN plan, you can learn a little more about it in our ExpressVPN vs. CyberGhost comparison, as well as our ExpressVPN vs. Surfshark comparison. But you can pounce on this deal right now knowing an ExpressVPN plan comes with 24/7 customer support by live chat, and it includes apps for numerous operating systems, including Windows, MacOS, Android, and iOS. These features make ExpressVPN universally accessible and appealing. If you’re interested in increasing your digital security and would like to do more research on your best options, check out the seven benefits of using a VPN or our VPN vs. VPS comparison.

With a 100% money-back guarantee for your first 30 days of service on the table, there’s no reason not to pounce on this ExpressVPN deal. A 12-month plan is just $100 right now, which works out to just $8.32 per month. That’s a savings of 35%, as a 12-month plan typically costs more than $155. The digital world continues to take over our daily lives, so make yours more secure by grabbing this deal now.

