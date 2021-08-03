You won’t want to miss this incredible ExpressVPN deal

Technology is developing at a rapid pace, providing extreme convenience and helpful features for our social lives, professional careers, home management, and everything in between. However, our reliance on the internet is also creating new risks to our security. For your family’s safety, you might want to check out this offer from ExpressVPN that will let you save $55 on a 12-month subscription. You’ll only have to pay $100 for a whole year’s worth of protection, instead of a total of $155, or $12.95 per month.

A virtual private network, or a VPN, establishes a secure line of communication for your computers and other online devices to protect them from attackers. Logging into a VPN will also make your device appear as if it’s in the place where the service is running, instead of where you really are. This will let you get around geoblocking, which is the practice of blocking a website depending on where the person trying to access it is located.

ExpressVPN is one of the most reliable choices, and one of Digital Trends’ picks for the best VPN services for 2021. It supports all major platforms and offers more than 3,000 servers across common travel destinations and urban centers. ExpressVPN’s features include ISP throttling bypassing and free cloud data backups, and while it only allows up to five simultaneous connections on a single subscription, you can install it on your router so that all the devices connected to it will be protected.

Subscribing to a VPN is definitely worth it, and you can’t go wrong with ExpressVPN. The service is an even better option because of the $55 discount that it’s offering for a 12-month subscription, bringing the total price down to just $100 from the original price of $155, or $13 per month. There’s no telling when the deal will end though, so if you want to enjoy savings when signing up for ExpressVPN, you should click that Subscribe Now button as soon as you can.

More VPN deals

You can’t put a price on your family’s safety, but a 12-month subscription to ExpressVPN is definitely a steal at just $100. However, if you’d like to look around, there are other VPN services that are available, and more discounts for you to take advantage of. To help you with your decision on the VPN to sign up with, we’ve gathered some of the best VPN deals that you can take advantage of right now.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations