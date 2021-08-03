  1. Deals
You won’t want to miss this incredible ExpressVPN deal

Technology is developing at a rapid pace, providing extreme convenience and helpful features for our social lives, professional careers, home management, and everything in between. However, our reliance on the internet is also creating new risks to our security. For your family’s safety, you might want to check out this offer from ExpressVPN that will let you save $55 on a 12-month subscription. You’ll only have to pay $100 for a whole year’s worth of protection, instead of a total of $155, or $12.95 per month.

A virtual private network, or a VPN, establishes a secure line of communication for your computers and other online devices to protect them from attackers. Logging into a VPN will also make your device appear as if it’s in the place where the service is running, instead of where you really are. This will let you get around geoblocking, which is the practice of blocking a website depending on where the person trying to access it is located.

ExpressVPN is one of the most reliable choices, and one of Digital Trends’ picks for the best VPN services for 2021. It supports all major platforms and offers more than 3,000 servers across common travel destinations and urban centers. ExpressVPN’s features include ISP throttling bypassing and free cloud data backups, and while it only allows up to five simultaneous connections on a single subscription, you can install it on your router so that all the devices connected to it will be protected.

Subscribing to a VPN is definitely worth it, and you can’t go wrong with ExpressVPN. The service is an even better option because of the $55 discount that it’s offering for a 12-month subscription, bringing the total price down to just $100 from the original price of $155, or $13 per month. There’s no telling when the deal will end though, so if you want to enjoy savings when signing up for ExpressVPN, you should click that Subscribe Now button as soon as you can.

More VPN deals

You can’t put a price on your family’s safety, but a 12-month subscription to ExpressVPN is definitely a steal at just $100. However, if you’d like to look around, there are other VPN services that are available, and more discounts for you to take advantage of. To help you with your decision on the VPN to sign up with, we’ve gathered some of the best VPN deals that you can take advantage of right now.

Norton 360 Platinum 2021 Antivirus with VPN (One Year, 20 Devices)

$40 $130
Get the protection of Norton 360 antivirus, VPN software, and cloud backup for up to 20 devices, making this a good option for families, classrooms, offices, and other multi-user settings.
Buy at Amazon

NordVPN

As low as $4.13/month
NordVPN is one of the top VPNs on the market, using some of the toughest encryption across 5,000-plus worldwide servers. It also works with pretty much all operating systems and streaming devices.
Buy at NordVPN

Private Internet Access VPN 82% off

As low as $2.08/month
If simplicity is your thing, then PrivateInternetAccess VPN is as easy to use as it is affordable. Your subscription also covers 10 devices simultaneously instead of the usual five or six.
Buy Now

Bitdefender Total Security 2021 (1 Year, 5 Devices)

$25 $90
Bitedefender offers all-around protection for Windows, Android, macOS, and iOs devices. It provides VPN and kid-safe online security, and blocks sketchy ransomware from damaging your PC.
Buy at Newegg

Norton 360 for Gamers 2021 Anti-Virus and VPN: 1-Year / 3 Devices (Digital)

$35 $100
Finally, protection just for gamers: Norton 360 for Gamers 2021 combines anti-virus and a VPN service not just for your devices, but for your game accounts and digital assets as well.
Buy at Norton

15-Month Microsoft 365 Family (6-Users) + Norton 360 Antivirus & VPN (1-Device)

$90 $160
Pair your Microsoft 365 with virus and VPN protection while saving some cash with this Nortion 360 bundle deal. You also get to enjoy an extra three months of Microsoft Office (15 instead of 12).
Buy at Newegg
