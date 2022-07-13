Prime Day 2022 is here, and it’s offering no shortage of great smart home deals. From smart speakers and doorbells to robot vacuums and more, just about everything you need to upgrade your house is currently on sale. EZVIZ is one of many companies joining in on the festivities, as several of its security cameras are getting massive price cuts at Amazon.

But are these steep discounts actually worth your while? Or are you better off picking up something from a more popular manufacturer such as Arlo or Ring? Here’s a closer look at all four EZVIZ security cameras on sale and how they stack up to the competition.

EZVIZ C3X Dual-Lens Color Night Vision Security Camera available for $75

The EZVIZ C3X Security Camera typically retails for $130 but is listed for just $75 during Prime Day 2022. It offers a wide suite of features, such as FHD image capture, dual-lens color night vision, and an onboard AI that can differentiate between people and vehicles for more robust alerts. You can also set up specific detection zones and notification settings. Rounding out the package is a built-in siren, strobe flashlight, and an IP67 weatherproof rating.

Is it worth it?

This is one of the best prices we’ve seen all year for the gadget, with its average list price hovering around $111. If you’ve had your eye on the C3X, now is the best time to buy. However, there are plenty of alternatives to consider, including the Arlo Pro 4. It’s a bit more expensive, but it does offer many of the same features as this EZVIZ model.

All told, we’d say this deal is a great one. Not only is it one of the best prices in recent memory but the C3X is a well-rounded product that will help keep your property secure while you’re away from home.

EZVIZ C6W Pan and Tilt Wi-Fi Indoor Camera discounted to $60

Most of the EZVIZ products on sale for Prime Day are made for outdoor use, but this one is specifically made for indoor monitoring. Typically listed for $90, you can snag the C6W Indoor Camera for just $60 during Prime Day. The camera has a sleek, spherical design that should blend in with most home decor without drawing too much attention. Inside the diminutive device, you’ll find a camera that captures 2K video with a 360-degree field of view, and you can even enable an autozoom feature that’ll track people in motion.

Is it worth it?

This Prime Day sale puts the C6W Indoor Camera at one of the best prices we’ve ever seen. It has hit $70 in the past, but its average list price typically sticks around $80. However, there are plenty of more affordable indoor cameras that you’ll want to consider before opting for the C6W during Prime Day. The Blink Mini, for example, regularly retails for just $35, offers 1080p video, two-way audio, and the ability to set up smart alerts. It’s not nearly as robust as the C6W, but it’s a great option that costs half as much as the competition.

While this deal is the best price we’ve seen for the EZVIZ C6W Indoor Camera, it’s still not the best deal around. Unless you need its 2K video capabilities or the 360-degree field of view, we’d recommend springing for something even cheaper. If you need some help, check out our roundup of the best indoor cameras of 2022.

C3TN Color Night Vision Security Camera reduced to just $50

Down $30 to a new list price of $50, the C3TN Color Night Vision Security Camera offers many of the same features as its more expensive sibling, the C3X. It’s IP67 rated to handle inclement weather, can detect humans using onboard AI, offers two-way talk, and even features a camera that can capture 2K video.

Is it worth it?

It should come as no surprise, but this is (once again) the lowest price we’ve seen for the C3TN this year. Few products can compete with the EZVIZ at this price point, making it an easy recommendation while it’s on sale. The only other option to consider would be the C3X mentioned above — it’s a bit more expensive, but comes with a few extra features that could be worth the extra cash.

EZVIZ LC1C Full HD Wi-Fi Floodlight Camera available for $80

Typically sold for $130, the LC1C Floodlight Camera is on sale for $80 during Prime Day. With a 270-degree PIR sensor, lights with adjustable brightness, and advanced nighttime image processing, the floodlight makes it easy to light up your yard. You can even customize its notification settings using its companion smartphone app, and its lights can rotate to help you illuminate other sections of your property. A 100dB alarm and the option to connect to existing outdoor lights makes the LC1C a surprisingly robust product for less than $100.

Is it worth it?

Yes. Not only is the one of the best prices we’ve seen all year for the LC1C Floodlight, but there isn’t much that can offer the same functionality in this price range. You might want to consider the cheaper Ring Smart Floodlight or premium Arlo Pro Floodlight 3 before making a purchase, but the LC1C expertly toes the line between pricing and performance.

