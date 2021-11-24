Gamers who are fans of Ubisoft’s first-person shooter franchise Far Cry shouldn’t miss this Far Cry 6 Black Friday deal that is part of Best Buy’s Black Friday gaming deals for this year. The best Black Friday deals in gaming will let you invest in new consoles and accessories, as well as expand your library of games. Any collection will benefit from the addition of Far Cry 6, which you can purchase from Best Buy with a $20 discount to bring the action game’s price down to just $40 from its original price of $60.

Far Cry 6 for Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X: $40, was $60 — VIEW DEAL

$40, was $60 — Far Cry 6 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5: $40, was $60 — VIEW DEAL

Today’s best Far Cry 6 Black Friday deal

In Far Cry 6, you play as Dani Rojas, who aims to bring together a modern-day guerilla revolution to liberate the tropical paradise known as Yara from the rule of the dictator Anton Castillo. Eliminate Castillo’s subordinates and take control of their territories in an open-world map that’s filled with everything between lush jungles and multi-level cities. Along the way, recruit an army of your own, with allies who each have specific skills that will help in your quest to free Yara.

If you take advantage of Best Buy’s Far Cry 6 Black Friday deal, you’ll get a game that appears overwhelming at first, but you’ll get through that initial shock with our Far Cry 6 beginner’s guide. You should also check out our crafting guide and Amigos companions guide, and read up on the best weapons and all rooster locations. You’ll be knocking down Castillo’s door in no time.

Far Cry 6 is an explosive first-person shooter that’s arguably the best entry in the award-winning series. Whether you’re invested in the franchise or this will be your first taste of Far Cry action, the good news is that you can acquire the game for just $40 from Best Buy, after a $20 discount to its original price of $60. There’s no telling how long stocks will last though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this Far Cry 6 Black Friday deal, and you’re already looking forward to doing your part in liberating Yara, you should push through with the purchase as soon as you can.

