Best of the Father’s Day gaming PC sale at Newegg

While there are a lot of Father’s Day deals to look at for gifts, if your father or husband is a big fan of gaming, you can’t go wrong with a good gaming PC. Of course, they can be expensive, so we’re happy to say that Newegg is holding a great Father’s Day sales event to get your hands on some cheaper gaming gear. While there are a bunch to pick from, we’ve collected some of the best for you to check out, and if none of them tickles your fancy, you can check out some of the other Newegg deals for other ideas.

Skytech Archangel 3.0 Gaming Computer — $1,200, was $2,092

If you’re looking for a relatively budget-priced gaming PC, this one from Skytech is a great option, as it comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 and an RTX 3060, a great CPU and GPU combo that wouldn’t see any bottlenecks. Even better, they’re likely to handle most AA and AAA games at the 2K, 144Hz refresh mark, although maybe on medium to high settings. It also comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 600W Gold PSU, which should allow for a little bit of expansion in terms of storage. Overall, for the $1,200, it’s probably one of the best gaming PC deals you’re likely to find today.

Cobratype Gaming Desktop Draco — $1,900, was $2,400

If you’re willing to spend an extra $600, you can get a pretty big upgrade in the form of this Cobratype. It comes with an 11th-gen Intel i7-11700KF, a powerful CPU that should easily handle most CPU-intensive tasks, and the RTX 3070 Ti graphics card can knock most AAA games out of the park, even at higher graphic settings, resolution, and refresh rates. The Cobratype also has 16GB of DDR4 3200 RAM, which is pretty fast, and a 1TB SSD for you to work with, and you even get a keyboard and mouse, so you don’t have to get them separately.

ABS Gladiator Gaming PC — $1,950, was $2,500

While you’re at this price bracket, if you can throw another $50 into the mix, you can get the same setup as the Cobratype but with an upgraded CPU. Instead of getting an 11th-gen i7, you get the 12th-gen Intel i7-12700KF, which is just slightly more powerful and might be worth it if you need extra CPU processing power. Otherwise, specs remain mostly the same with an RTX 3070 Ti, 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM, and a 1TB SSD. That being said, you don’t get the extra keyboard and mouse, although we do have some gaming keyboard deals and the best wireless mice for you to look at.

