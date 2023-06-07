A new set of headphones can make a great Father’s Day gift for the tech-loving dad, with any of the best wireless earbuds or the best noise-canceling headphones making a great option. A couple sets of the best headphones are seeing discounts this Father’s Day, as are several other headphones with impressive features and sound quality. From Beats to Bose and from earbuds to over-ear headphones, we rounded up everything you need to know to save on the headphones that will best suit the dad in your life best.

Apple AirPods 2 — $99, was $129

Apple has long been known for making premium tech products that please the eye aesthetically and produce a simple yet impactful user experience. This is true of the Apple AirPods 2, which still hold up as a great set of wireless earbuds despite being a few years removed from their original release. Just like their newer iteration, the Apple AirPods 3, the AirPods 2 produce high quality audio that pack a punch whether you’re playing games, listening to music, watching movies, or relaxing with a podcast. They have an H1 chip that delivers a stable wireless connection and manages to produce sound far better than many other wireless headphones. Battery life is impressive, with the AirPods 2 offering up to five hours of listening time on one charge, and more than 24 hours with the included charging case.

Beats Studio3 Wireless — $169, was $350

A step up from the popular Beats Solo3 headphones, the Beats Studio3 headphones are a great option for anybody looking to pair noise-canceling technology with the premium sound quality of the Beats experience. Popular amongst content creators, studio professionals, and music lovers, the Beats Studio3 headphones deliver premium sound while blocking external noise with Active Noise-Canceling. They also feature Apple’s Spatial Audio technology, which make them great for home theater setups, as the technology presents audio based on where you’re at relative to the audio source. This makes movies more immersive, music more deeply experienceable, and everything else a sharper listening experience. The Beats Studio3 headphones can reach up to 22 hours of battery life on a single charge, a come with fast-charging technology that gives you three hours of playback ability with just 10 minutes of charging.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro — $200, was $230

If you’re looking for a pair of in-ear headphones the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro are an impressive option. They’re small, light, and unobtrusive, making them the perfect fit whether sitting at home with a movie or going for a morning run. They use Intelligent Active Noise-Cancelation to quiet even the loudest outside sounds, making them a great option for office workers looking to get away from the daily bustle while working. These earbuds have some impressive smart features, including the ability to recognize when you’re talking. When they do so, they’ll automatically turn off noise-cancelation and turn down the volume so you can interact with the world in front of you. They’re water-resistant and get great battery life, and easily connect to any Bluetooth device.

Bose QuietComfort 45 — $279, was $329

You can rarely go wrong with anything made by Bose, as it’s one of the premier names in consumer audio. And while Bose makes a number of different headphones for a number of different needs, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are the perfect balance of immersion, comfort, and sound quality. With their world-class noise-cancelling performance, you can tune into your work day without being distracted by noisy surroundings, or immerse yourself in your favorite home theater content. In fact, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are made to compete with even the best noise-canceling headphones. In addition to top notch noise-cancellation, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones also feature the top notch sound quality Bose is known for.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 — $300 was $380

The Sennheiser Momentum lineup of headphones is almost always among the best headphones, with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones currently on our list. A nice upgrade over the also-impressive Momentum 3 headphones, the Momentum 4 have a lot to offer. Advanced Adaptive Noise-Cancelation is at the top of the feature list. These headphones are able to completely eliminate external sound to provide a high quality listening experience. They pair easily with iOS and Android devices, as well as any device capable of connecting via Bluetooth, including home theater setups and computers. Headset controls include volume, balance, microphone on/mute and play/pause. The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones achieve maximum audio resolution with Sennheiser Signature Sound, and up to 60 hours of battery life on a single charge will keep things jamming all the day through.

Apple AirPods Max — $480, was $549

With the AirPods Max, not only has Apple made some of the best wireless headphones on the market, but we think they’re the most fun headphones ever. They’re available in a variety of colors and produce some of the best audio found in a pair of wireless headphones. They include active noise-cancelation and Spatial Audio, which makes them a great option for home theater goers, as Spatial Audio technology creates an immersive experience by tracking your head relative to the audio source. This provides theater-like sound that surrounds you, and lifelike movie and sports experiences. The AirPods Max are incredibly comfortable, as they’re designed with a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions. This helps them fit heads of numerous shapes and sizes. The AirPods Max work with any Bluetooth device, but are especially attractive for Apple users, as they can share audio with another set of AirPods, and can switch seamlessly between Apple devices.

Editors' Recommendations