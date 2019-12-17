Amazon has its Fire HD 8 and HD 10 tablets on sale for as low as $50

With the tablet market overflowing with a lot of options, it can be difficult to choose which one suits you best. Apple’s lineup of iPads may be the greatest there is, but not everyone is willing to pay a premium price tag for a tablet. For the budget-friendly consumers, Amazon’s Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 tablets remain an attractive pick. And as if their prices aren’t low enough, the giant retailer has made them even affordable for as low as $50. Take advantage of these deals if you’re looking for a tablet for the whole family or to gift for your techie friends this holiday season.

Fire HD 8 (2018 model) — as low as $50

Amazon enthusiasts on a budget will find love with the Fire HD 8. There’s nothing special about it, but at its price point, it truly is an impressive package. It comes in a size that is easy to hold and store in your bag, combined with a plastic body that is surprisingly durable. The screen display isn’t the sharpest out there, but it’s good enough to watch movies and read on. You’ll also find Dolby Atmos-optimized stereo speakers that deliver rich and loud sound on videos, TV shows, and Amazon’s Prime Music streaming service.

You shouldn’t expect buttery smooth operation in terms of overall performance, as the Fire HD 8 is only powered by a Mediatek quad-core processor backed by 1.5GB of RAM. Where it shines, however, is in battery life. Our review team put it to the test and concluded getting up to seven hours of power when streaming Netflix and Hulu. You can even go for up to 10 hours or longer if you’re using it for non-demanding tasks, such as browsing the web or reading.

A true Amazon device, this tablet has Alexa built-in. You can ask questions about movies, restaurants, weather, and other stuff, and the Fire HD 8 will pull up results on its screen. This means you can also control smart home devices and perform many of the same tasks as the Echo Show or Echo speakers. Folks immersed in the Amazon ecosystem will appreciate For You as well, a recommendation engine that puts movies, games, apps, and videos from the retailer’s library.

Fire HD 8, 16GB – $50, was $80

Fire HD 8, 32GB – $80, was $110

Fire HD 10 (2019 model) — as low as $120

If you’re determined to get something bigger and are willing to pay more, check out Amazon’s ninth-generation Fire HD 10. It’s currently featured on our website as one of the best Android tablets this year, available at a price that surely won’t burn a hole in your pocket. Amazon has kicked things up a notch and gave this latest-generation model a new processor, a bigger battery, a USB-C port, and an improved front-facing camera. The retailer also claims that it’s four times more durable than the latest iPad Pro, and it’s all thanks to the polycarbonate material used for the back of the device.

The all-new Fire HD 10 sure is no speed demon, but it does deliver adequate performance considering its price. It also features dual-band Wi-Fi, allowing you to connect to both 2.5GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi bands. This means faster speeds, more flexibility, more stability, and fewer interferences on network connectivity. A decent display (1,920 x 1,200 resolution), Dolby Audio-supported stereo speakers, and up to 12 hours of battery life also add up to provide you with a solid entertainment experience all-day long.

This Fire tablet has Alexa built in for hands-free voice commands. As a non-traditional Android tablet, however, there is no Google Play Store so you’ll have to download apps directly from the Amazon App Store. It also runs on Fire OS, so any future software and security updates will be coming from Amazon.

Fire HD 10, 32GB – $120, was $150

Fire HD 10, 64GB – $160, was $190

You may also want to check out these deals on the Kids Edition of the Fire HD 8 and HD 10 while you are at it:

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, Single-Pack – $90, was $130

– $90, was $130 Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, Two-Pack – $180, was $260

– $180, was $260 Fire HD 10 Kids Edition, Single-Pack – $160, was $200

Browse through our curated deals page for more exciting discounts on other premium tech products. Also, be sure to visit our 2019 gift guide for cool presents for friends and loved ones this holiday season.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations