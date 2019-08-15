Deals

The Fitbit Blaze smart fitness watch is down to $155 on Amazon

Fitbit has arguably dominated the fitness tracking industry for years, offering wearables with excellent features and stylish aesthetics. One of those is the Fitbit Blaze Smart Fitness Watch, and it’s currently discounted on Amazon. This deal lets you score the large version for only $155 instead of the usual $200.

The Fitbit Blaze has been around for three years now, but it still stands out among a crowded field of fitness bands. With a reasonable price, an abundance of features, accuracy, and good overall productivity under its belt, it’s not hard to see why.

One of the things the Blaze has in spades is features. It’s capable of accurately monitoring active and resting heart rate, calories burned per day, sleep quality, and flight of stairs climbed, among others. It can track a variety of sports as well, including running, biking, and treadmill. Forgetting to log in your workout is not an issue; its SmartTrack technology will automatically recognize and record exercises for you so you can still get workout credit.

The companion Fitbit app lets you set weekly goals and see how your effort is adding up. An easy-to-navigate interface allows you to perfectly tailor your daily activity levels. You can also use it to upload the amount of water you drink each day as well as what you’ve eaten, which is helpful in keeping track of your daily H20 and calorie intake. The Blaze syncs wirelessly to over 200 smartphones and computers, so you can easily analyze your trends, check your workout summaries, and more.

In terms of design, the Blaze looks more like a smartwatch than a fitness tracker. It comes with an interchangeable band and customizable clock faces that let you personalize your style depending on your mood or the occasion. And just like most wearables, syncing it with your device will enable smartphone notifications and music control. You can use it to adjust the volume of a song and play, pause, or skip it, or easily view incoming calls and messages without having to pull out your phone. Battery life is solid, with Fitbit claiming it will last you up to five days depending on usage.

Get fit in style with the Fitbit Blaze Smart Fitness Watch. Take advantage of Amazon’s 22% deal, and get the large version for only $155.

