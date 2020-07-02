Amazon discounts Fitbit Charge 3 for 4th of July — save $50

The summer is the perfect time to get fitter and right now, you can buy a Fitbit Charge 3 fitness tracker for only $100 as part of Amazon’s 4th of July sales. With a $50 reduction on the usual price, this is the ideal time to snap one up and see how it changes your life.

The Fitbit Charge 3 is a simple yet addictive device. Throughout the day, it keeps an eye on everything you do from the steps you take to how your resting heart rate is performing, and it also shows how things change when you increase your exertion. When connected via your smartphone, you can even see exactly where you’ve traveled each day. It’s all in a bid to help you better understand how you burn calories, with the ideal being that you also keep an eye on the food you consume, too.

It’s easy to choose from 15 or more exercise modes encompassing running, cycling, swimming, yoga, and much more, with the Fitbit Charge 3 allowing you to set goals and get real-time stats during your workout so you can see how to do better next time. It’s swim-proof and water-resistant up to 50m so you’re good to go whether you’re swimming or taking a bath or shower.

The wearable also works while you sleep. It automatically records the time you spend in light, deep, and REM sleep stages, spotting trends, and providing you with insight into how you’re doing. It’s a great all-rounder for helping you understand your fitness levels and body better than ever before.

With a 7-day battery life, you won’t have to worry about recharging the Fitbit Charge 3 too often either, which is really convenient. Worried about it stealing focus on a night out? Don’t worry – the Fitbit Charge 3 looks suitably sleek and subtle so it suits whatever you’re wearing.

Ordinarily priced at $150, the Fitbit Charge 3 is only $100 right now at Amazon. It’s a limited-time-only offer as part of Amazon’s 4th of July sales so you’ll want to get in fast to enjoy the benefits and great price cut. We can’t see this one lasting for long and with a third off the usual price, it’s a great deal.

