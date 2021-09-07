Fitbit, Apple Watch 5 get sweet discounts at Amazon today

If you’ve been curious about smartwatches, this is the time to grab one. Right now at Amazon, you can get the Fitbit Charge 4 for just $130, marked down $20 from its regular price of $150. Or choose the Apple Watch Series 5 with stainless steel case and sport band in gold for just $459, marked down from its regular price of $749 for a huge savings of $290. Prime members will get free two-day shipping and returns on these smartwatches. Perfect for tracking daily activity and exercise, keeping in touch on the go, streaming music, and more, smartwatches are wearable tech that can benefit anyone.

Fitbit Charge 4 — $129, was $150

If you’re looking for a simple, sleek smartwatch to help you track your daily fitness and wellness habits, then you’ll love the Fitbit. Right now, you can save big on this Fitbit Charge 4 when you order it from Amazon for $129, marked down from $150 for a $20 savings. Get a 90-day free trial of the Fitbit Premium app for wellness insights and habit and activity tracking to gain better insights into your health when you choose this smartwatch. If you aren’t sure the Charge 4 is the right smartwatch for you, check out some of the other Fitbit deals going on now!

Apple Watch Series 5 — $459, was $749

If you’re looking for a more advanced smartwatch, you’ll want to check out the Apple Watch deals going on now at Amazon. Get the Apple Watch Series 5 in Gold now from Amazon for just $459, marked down $290 from its regular price of $749. Perfect for those who want to stay connected on the go, this smartwatch features built-in cellular to let you take calls and answer texts from your wrist. This Apple smartwatch connects to your other Apple devices and easily pairs with your iPhone, AirPods, and other products via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. The Apple Watch Series 5 was discontinued in September 2020 following the release of the Apple Watch Series 6, but it is still a very capable and stylish watch, so get it now before it is gone forever.

Want to complete your collection of Apple products with AirPods, the newest iPhone, or an iPad? Check out these Apple deals to see what else is available now.

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great smartwatch deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

