Fitbit, Apple Watch 5 get sweet discounts at Amazon today

If you’ve been curious about smartwatches, this is the time to grab one. Right now at Amazon, you can get the Fitbit Charge 4 for just $130, marked down $20 from its regular price of $150. Or choose the Apple Watch Series 5 with stainless steel case and sport band in gold for just $459, marked down from its regular price of $749 for a huge savings of $290. Prime members will get free two-day shipping and returns on these smartwatches. Perfect for tracking daily activity and exercise, keeping in touch on the go, streaming music, and more, smartwatches are wearable tech that can benefit anyone.

Fitbit Charge 4— $129, was $150

If you’re looking for a simple, sleek smartwatch to help you track your daily fitness and wellness habits, then you’ll love the Fitbit. Right now, you can save big on this Fitbit Charge 4 when you order it from Amazon for $129, marked down from $150 for a $20 savings. Get a 90-day free trial of the Fitbit Premium app for wellness insights and habit and activity tracking to gain better insights into your health when you choose this smartwatch. If you aren’t sure the Charge 4 is the right smartwatch for you, check out some of the other Fitbit deals going on now!

Apple Watch Series 5 — $459, was $749

Apple watch series 5 gold stainless steel on a white background

If you’re looking for a more advanced smartwatch, you’ll want to check out the Apple Watch deals going on now at Amazon. Get the Apple Watch Series 5 in Gold now from Amazon for just $459, marked down $290 from its regular price of $749. Perfect for those who want to stay connected on the go, this smartwatch features built-in cellular to let you take calls and answer texts from your wrist. This Apple smartwatch connects to your other Apple devices and easily pairs with your iPhone, AirPods, and other products via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. The Apple Watch Series 5 was discontinued in September 2020 following the release of the Apple Watch Series 6, but it is still a very capable and stylish watch, so get it now before it is gone forever.

Want to complete your collection of Apple products with AirPods, the newest iPhone, or an iPad? Check out these Apple deals to see what else is available now.

More smartwatch deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great smartwatch deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

Fitbit Versa 2, Stone/Mist Grey

$150 $200
Ready to get fit? The Versa 2 tracks your heart rate, sleep, and workouts, with a streamlined interface and built-in Amazon Alexa. You can set it up to send you personalized fitness reminders, too.
Buy at Walmart

Fossil Hybrid Commuter Smartwatch (42mm)

$99 $155
If you're in the market for a smartwatch that maintains the classic wristwatch look, the Fossil Hybrid Commuter is a great option, designed with convenient features that make life a walk in the park.
Buy at Fossil

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle (GPS, 44mm)

$206 $295
For a sleek and stylish smartwatch that comes with all the functionality and none of the bulk, the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle is the perfect option for the stylish intellectual with a passion for fashion.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 935 Running GPS Unit (Black)

$270 $500
The Garmin Forerunner 935 is a great GPS multisport smartwatch with a perfect 5-star rating in our review. It provides advanced dynamics for running, cycling and swimming, and more.
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm)

$406 $429
Even with the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 6, the Series 5 is a solid purchase. Pick it up for less and enjoy features like heart-rate monitoring and workout tracking.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 45

$150 $200
To keep up with your pace, you need a dependable running watch. The Garmin Forerunner 45 is the watch that prioritizes your athletic performance with its built-in sports apps and GPS.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 4 (40mm)

$268 $350
This smartwatch has GPS, plays your music, and has body energy monitoring, plus animated workouts to help you perfect your technique and Pulse Ox sensors.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Venu GPS Smartwatch

$270 $350
Get up and at 'em with this smartwatch, which features all-day health monitoring and sleep tracking plus lets you listen to your favorite tracks from Spotify, Amazon Music, and more.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Approach S40, Stylish GPS Golf Smartwatch

$248 $300
Garmin's Approach S40 GPS smartwatch has features to improve your everyday golf game plus maps of more than 41,000 courses worldwide.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Fenix 6S Pro

$650 $700
Take your performance to the next level with this smartwatch. This watch is packed with features for the outdoorsman. Whether you're climbing a mountain or going skiing, the Fenix keeps up with you.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 4S

$290 $350
This is the perfect watch for keeping track of your runs and workouts. It features GPS tracking, music, energy monitoring, and more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 45S (39mm)

$150 $200
The Garmin Forerunner 45S tracks your pace, distance, intervals, and more and highlights smart notifications for incoming texts and calls, as well as an incident detection feature.
Buy at Amazon
