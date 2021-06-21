Prime Day deals have arrived, bringing with them some of the best discounts on all kinds of smartwatches, fitness trackers, and other gear for on the go — see the amazing discounts in these Prime Day Fitbit deals. In fact, today only, you can save $50 on the Fitbit Charge 4. One of the best fitness trackers is yours for the taking for only $100, the lowest price we’ve ever seen and a huge drop from its original price of $150. Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind Prime Day sale.

If you’re looking for an all-around solid fitness tracker for under $100, then look no further. The Fitbit Charge 4 has a myriad of fitness tracking capabilities, backed up by some incredible smart features. With one of the best batteries we’ve seen on a fitness tracker, it also has GPS built in.

We love the way the Fitbit Charge 4 looks, with its clean, subtle build and 1-inch monochrome OLED display. Looks and convenience come together with a haptic button on its side, which is as easy to access as it is subtle. And the fitness activities the Fitbit Charge 4 can track are legion. They include running, biking, outdoor workouts, and walking (all tracked by GPS) as well as treadmill, HIIT workouts, circuit training, spinning, weight workouts, and even golf. And if you’re a swimmer, there’s great news: the Fitbit Charge 4 not only tracks things like your laps but is also water-resistant up to 50 meters. And the GPS helps in a myriad of ways, providing info on distance, pace, speed, heart rate, and more.

At the same time, the Fitbit Charge can handle many of the responsibilities we expect from a smartwatch, like displaying notifications from your smartphone. It also allows you to leave your wallet at home and pay with just a tap using Fitbit Pay. And possibly the best news: You don’t have to worry about constantly charging your Fitbit Charge 4. As the name suggests, Fitbit has made the battery a priority here, and depending on how much you use the GPS features, your Fitbit will have juice for an entire week on a single charge. That is unmatched, especially considering all it can do.

You won’t believe some of the Prime Day Fitbit deals this year, but it’s going to be hard to find a better value than a Fitbit Charge 4 for only $100. Right now, at Amazon, you can save $50 on the Fitbit Charge 4 with GPS, a significant discount from its regular price of $150. Don’t miss out on this unique deal; it won’t be around past Prime Day.

