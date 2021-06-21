  1. Deals
Amazon slashes the Fitbit Charge 4 to its lowest price for Prime Day

Prime Day deals have arrived, bringing with them some of the best discounts on all kinds of smartwatches, fitness trackers, and other gear for on the go — see the amazing discounts in these Prime Day Fitbit deals. In fact, today only, you can save $50 on the Fitbit Charge 4. One of the best fitness trackers is yours for the taking for only $100, the lowest price we’ve ever seen and a huge drop from its original price of $150. Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind Prime Day sale.

If you’re looking for an all-around solid fitness tracker for under $100, then look no further. The Fitbit Charge 4 has a myriad of fitness tracking capabilities, backed up by some incredible smart features. With one of the best batteries we’ve seen on a fitness tracker, it also has GPS built in.

We love the way the Fitbit Charge 4 looks, with its clean, subtle build and 1-inch monochrome OLED display. Looks and convenience come together with a haptic button on its side, which is as easy to access as it is subtle. And the fitness activities the Fitbit Charge 4 can track are legion. They include running, biking, outdoor workouts, and walking (all tracked by GPS) as well as treadmill, HIIT workouts, circuit training, spinning, weight workouts, and even golf. And if you’re a swimmer, there’s great news: the Fitbit Charge 4 not only tracks things like your laps but is also water-resistant up to 50 meters. And the GPS helps in a myriad of ways, providing info on distance, pace, speed, heart rate, and more.

At the same time, the Fitbit Charge can handle many of the responsibilities we expect from a smartwatch, like displaying notifications from your smartphone. It also allows you to leave your wallet at home and pay with just a tap using Fitbit Pay. And possibly the best news: You don’t have to worry about constantly charging your Fitbit Charge 4. As the name suggests, Fitbit has made the battery a priority here, and depending on how much you use the GPS features, your Fitbit will have juice for an entire week on a single charge. That is unmatched, especially considering all it can do.

You won’t believe some of the Prime Day Fitbit deals this year, but it’s going to be hard to find a better value than a Fitbit Charge 4 for only $100. Right now, at Amazon, you can save $50 on the Fitbit Charge 4 with GPS, a significant discount from its regular price of $150. Don’t miss out on this unique deal; it won’t be around past Prime Day.

Prime Day Fitbit deals

After something a bit different? There are plenty of other Prime Day Fitbit deals you can shop today. We’ve rounded up some of our favorites below.

Fitbit Versa 3

$200 $230
With built-in GPS, leave your phone at home and get active with the Versa 3. It has 6 + days battery life, so you'll never run out of juice, and fully charges in just 12 minutes.
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Versa 2, Stone/Mist Grey

$149 $180
Ready to get fit? The Versa 2 tracks your heart rate, sleep, and workouts, with a streamlined interface and built-in Amazon Alexa. You can set it up to send you personalized fitness reminders, too.
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch

$200 $299
If you've ever wanted a personal doctor, the Fitbit Sense smartwatch is the next best thing, packed with a myriad of health monitoring features to keep the health-savvy at their best possible shape.
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition Activity Tracker GPS + Heart Rate

$120 $150
With the Fitbit Charge 4 you can check calories burned, track your running pace and distance, monitor your heart rate, and even listen to music, while the reflective band is great for night-time runs.
Buy at Best Buy

Fitbit Inspire 2 and ZAGG InvisibleShield Ultra Clear Screen Protector

$107 $115
Pick up a bargain with this Fitbit bundle, which includes the Inspire 2 fitness tracker and an ultra clear screen protector from Zagg to keep your device looking as good as new.
Buy at Best Buy

Fitbit Charge 3 in White, Special Edition

$144 $170
If you want a fitness wearable but don't need a full-on smartwatch, it's hard to beat the Fitbit Charge 3 which features a large suite of activity tracking functions along with a heart rate monitor.
Buy at Amazon
