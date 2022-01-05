Some great smartwatch deals have caught our eye over at Amazon today, and we feel they should be catching yours as well. Among them is one of the best Apple Watch deals you’ll come across, which sees the price of the Apple Watch Series 7 dropped down to only $369. One of the best Fitbit deals you’ll find is happening at Amazon as well, with the price of the Fitbit Charge 5 down to only $150. Read on for more details on these great smartwatch deals.

Fitbit Charge 5 — $150, was $180

In our Fitbit Charge 5 review, we declare the popular smartwatch a truly advanced fitness tracker, as it boasts some of the best fitness features among current smartwatches. It allows you to optimize your workout routine with a daily readiness score; provides a daily stress management score that shows your body’s response to stress; and even includes a health metrics dashboard that tracks heart-rate variability and skin temperature variation. Using the Fitbit Charge 5’s built-in GPS when outdoors, you can see your real-time pace and distance on all of your daily walks, runs, hikes, and other adventures. Purchase of the Fitbit Charge 5 includes a six-month premium membership complete with personalized insights, advanced analytics, and even guides fitness programs to help you interact better and more often with your new Fitbit Charge.

Apple Watch Series 7 — $369, was $399

We think the Apple Watch Series 7 is the best smartwatch you can buy, and you can read all about it in our Apple Watch Series 7 review. Fitness and adventure enthusiasts will love the Series 7, as it’s made with the outdoors in mind. It features a crack-resistant screen for surviving intense workouts and camping trips, and a variety of software and hardware features combine to provide heart-rate monitoring, tai chi and pilates workout tracking, and blood-oxygen-level tracking. The Series 7 wears well with any occasion, and is the newest iteration of the popular smartwatch from the design minds at Apple. The Apple Watch Series 7 is quite the fitness companion, and it’s quite the looker as well. It will make a great companion whether you’re on the trails, in the gym, or out on the town.

