It’s holiday shopping season once again, and many retailers have started slashing prices on many popular smartwatches, like this Fitbit Charge 5 Black Friday deal for $50 off the original price. It’s the first discount on this top-notch fitness band we’ve seen among the Black Friday Fitbit deals this year, so don’t expect it to last forever! If you’ve been searching for the best Black Friday deals on smartwatches, this might be the right time to buy one.

Today’s best Fitbit Charge 5 Black Friday deal

Why buy:

Comprehensive array of wellness and health statistics

Compact and stylish design

Fantastic battery life

Useful smartphone integration features

If a top-tier fitness tracker is on your holiday shopping list, then you’re in luck! Right now, you can pick up one of our favorite fitness bands, the Fitbit Charge 5, for a massive discount on its original price. On the Verizon website, you can buy it for just $130, which is $50 off the standard price of $180. That’s a fantastic value for the device we put on the top of our list of the best fitness trackers. The Fitbit Charge 5 is a truly special smartwatch for those with an active lifestyle.

The Fitbit Charge 5 is everything you could want in a fitness tracker and then some. In our Fitbit Charge 5 review, we called it “a stellar fitness tracker that elevates everything Fitbit trackers do well” because of its comprehensive array of wellness features and thoughtful design. Out of the box, the Charge 5 provides you with a ton of helpful health information, including your heart rate, sleep cycle, blood-oxygen saturation, heart rhythm, and electrodermal activity, which is a measurement of your stress level. You can also track your daily activity levels with 20 exercise modes and GPS tracking for workouts like running, walking, and cycling.

You can view a streamlined summary of all this information on the watch itself. All of this information is also stored in the Fitbit app, which you can view at any time on your paired smartphone. You can use this to get a complete picture of how active you’ve been and your overall health. We also loved the design, which is compact, fashionable, and takes up very little space on your wrist. You can switch and swap the bands to match your style and toggle between an array of watch faces. There’s also support for notifications on calls, texts, emails, and social media updates, so you can focus more on your workout than your phone.

The Fitbit Charge 5 is an ambitious and complete fitness tracker that offers incredible value. You can pick one up at Verizon for only $130. That’s a $50 discount on the standard price of $180, which is an absolute steal. Get this fitness tracker right now, before this amazing deal goes out of stock!

When does this Fitbit Charge 5 Black Friday deal end?

The Fitbit Charge 5 brings the best of the larger Fitbit Sense into a much more compact form. This also happens to be the first major price drop for the Fitbit Charge 5 since its launch. It is absolutely a steal for anyone who wants to stay on top of the stats about their health and fitness without burdening their wrist or worrying about charging the smartwatch almost every day. But it is extremely difficult to say until when the Fitbit Charge 5 Black Friday deal ends. That is because Verizon is giving a hefty discount which could mean the Charge 5 could fly off the shelves very quickly. Someone wise once said, with a great discount comes a great possibility of losing it if you wait to reconsider. Okay, no one actually said that but I’m sure you’ll agree if you have experienced similar disappointments in the past.

It is also important to note that the large number of orders during Black Friday will almost certainly lead to longer delivery periods than normal. It is almost too difficult to be sure you will get it in time if you order it later, especially with the high demand of the holiday season ahead. The best way to avoid this delay is to ensure you order the Fitbit Charge 5 during Black Friday by making use of the awesome deal we bring for you.

Should you shop this Fitbit Charge 5 Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

This Fitbit Charge 5 Black Friday deal brings the fitness band’s price to the lowest since its launch. Although Black Friday deals are usually repeated for Cyber Monday, the Fitbit Charge 5 deal may be too sweet to last until Monday. There is a reasonable chance that it goes out of stock or the prices go up higher. So if you have been wanting to turbo-charge your fitness journey, get the Fitbit Charge 5 today for $50 below its usual price. That is if you don’t want to regret it later by waiting until Cyber Monday.

If, however, you do beat the odds and find the Fitbit Charge 5 for a lower price or get an earlier delivery date, you can cancel your Black Friday order and get a full refund back. However, as we said, the chances of that happening are fairly rare. In fact, we can even expect longer than usual deliveries, not only because of the demand ahead of the holidays but also the global semiconductor shortage that is restricting the production of all sorts of electronic devices. Therefore, if you want to start your New Year’s fitness resolution just in time, we suggest you buy the Fitbit Charge 5 without fail today.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations