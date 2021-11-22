It’s holiday shopping season once again, and many retailers have started slashing prices on many popular smartwatches, like this Fitbit Charge 5 Black Friday deal for $50 off the original price. It’s the first discount on this top-notch fitness band we’ve seen among the Black Friday Fitbit deals this year, so don’t expect it to last forever! If you’ve been searching for the best Black Friday deals on smartwatches, this might be the right time to buy one.

If a top-tier fitness tracker is on your holiday shopping list, then you’re in luck! Right now, you can pick up one of our favorite fitness bands, the Fitbit Charge 5, for a massive discount on its original price. On the Verizon website, you can buy it for just $130, which is $50 off the standard price of $180. That’s a fantastic value for the device we put on the top of our list of the best fitness trackers. The Fitbit Charge 5 is a truly special smartwatch for those with an active lifestyle.

The Fitbit Charge 5 is everything you could want in a fitness tracker and then some. In our Fitbit Charge 5 review, we called it “a stellar fitness tracker that elevates everything Fitbit trackers do well” because of its comprehensive array of wellness features and thoughtful design. Out of the box, the Charge 5 provides you with a ton of helpful health information, including your heart rate, sleep cycle, blood-oxygen saturation, heart rhythm, and electrodermal activity, which is a measurement of your stress level. You can also track your daily activity levels with 20 exercise modes and GPS tracking for workouts like running, walking, and cycling.

You can view a streamlined summary of all this information on the watch itself. All of this information is also stored in the Fitbit app, which you can view at any time on your paired smartphone. You can use this to get a complete picture of how active you’ve been and your overall health. We also loved the design, which is compact, fashionable, and takes up very little space on your wrist. You can switch and swap the bands to match your style and toggle between an array of watch faces. There’s also support for notifications on calls, texts, emails, and social media updates, so you can focus more on your workout than your phone.

The Fitbit Charge 5 is an ambitious and complete fitness tracker that offers incredible value. You can pick one up at Verizon for only $130. That’s a $50 discount on the standard price of $180, which is an absolute steal. Get this fitness tracker right now, before this amazing deal goes out of stock!

