  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Fitbit Charge 5, Versa 3 prices slashed for Cyber Monday 2021

Jennifer Allen
By

The best Cyber Monday deals include some truly exceptional deals on the latest Fitbit Charge 5 and the Fitbit Versa 3 at Best Buy. With both fitness trackers reduced by $50, the trackers are pretty sweet offers for anyone looking to score some of the best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals going on at the moment. Both are a great way to track how fit you’re getting and how active you are throughout the day. Let’s take a look into why they’re both so great.

Fitbit Charge 5 — $130, was $180

Fitbit Charge
Fitbit

Why buy:

  • Stylish and comfortable design
  • Great battery life
  • Plenty of health metrics
  • Onboard GPS

The Fitbit Charge 5 is a “truly advanced fitness tracker” according to our review of one of the best Fitbits out there. At its simplest, it’s a typical Fitbit. It’ll track all your steps, your calorie intake, and how well you’re sleeping. Thanks to its daily readiness score, it combines all that to suggest which days you should exercise and which should just have you resting up instead. Alongside that is a stress management score, which shows how well your body is responding to stress. There’s an ECG app too which assesses your heart for any potential issues, with notifications if your heart rate is suddenly high or low for no reason. Up to a seven-day battery life means it’s good for a long time too, although expect that to reduce if you plan on using the built-in GPS a lot. Basically, it’s a fitness-focused smartwatch, and it’s a dream to use — looking gorgeous and proving hugely useful.

Fitbit Versa 3 — $180, was $230

Fitbit Versa 3 call and text notifications.

Why buy:

  • Comfortable
  • Simple to use
  • Comprehensive health tracking
  • Week long battery life

More akin to the best smartwatches out there, the Fitbit Versa 3 is also the kind of fitness tracker you can wear and not really think about. Thanks to a fantastic battery life of well over a week and a 12-minute fast charging mode, it’s suitably low maintenance to look after. It offers everything you could want from a Fitbit like steps, calorie intake, and sleep tracking, combining that into your daily readiness score. Besides built-in GPS and 24/7 heart rate monitoring, it also has voice assistant support via Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, plus you can control Spotify, Deezer, and Pandora with it. Being able to make calls via your wrist is another useful bonus that makes the Fitbit Versa 3 so much more than just a cool fitness tracker.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Cyber Monday deals 2021: 200+ deals from $25

Cyber Monday air fryer deals drop this model to $30 at Best Buy

Bella Pro series air fryer in a kitchen setting.

Cyber Monday laptop deals drop this popular Dell 2-in-1 to $600

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 sitting on a table.

Cyber Monday TV deals drop this 75-inch QLED TV to only $800

Hisense H8G Quantum

Surface Laptop 4, Surface Pro 7 laptops discounted for Cyber Monday

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

This $314 MacBook Air Cyber Monday deal is ideal for students

cheap macbook deals

Best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

Razer Blade 15 Advanced

Scored a PS5? Save $20 on 12-Month PS Plus membership for Cyber Monday

octobers playstation plus games mortal kombat x ps

This Dell Windows 11 laptop is ONLY $200 for Cyber Monday 2021

best laptop deals dell inspiron 15 7000 01

Get cinema sound with this $130 Cyber Monday soundbar bundle deal

The Samsung 2.1-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer in front of a large flat screen television.

Cyber Monday TV deals just dropped this 75-inch TCL to $700

TCL S-series 55-inch Roku Smart TV

Save $160 on this Blink 5-Camera Home Security Kit for Cyber Monday

amazon pre prime day deals on blink xt outdoor security cameras xt2 smart camera 1 kit 3

This bundle is the best Oculus Quest 2 Cyber Monday deal today

A person wearing and using an Oculus Quest 2 VR headset in front of a gray background.