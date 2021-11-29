The best Cyber Monday deals include some truly exceptional deals on the latest Fitbit Charge 5 and the Fitbit Versa 3 at Best Buy. With both fitness trackers reduced by $50, the trackers are pretty sweet offers for anyone looking to score some of the best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals going on at the moment. Both are a great way to track how fit you’re getting and how active you are throughout the day. Let’s take a look into why they’re both so great.

Fitbit Charge 5 — $130, was $180

Why buy:

Stylish and comfortable design

Great battery life

Plenty of health metrics

Onboard GPS

The Fitbit Charge 5 is a “truly advanced fitness tracker” according to our review of one of the best Fitbits out there. At its simplest, it’s a typical Fitbit. It’ll track all your steps, your calorie intake, and how well you’re sleeping. Thanks to its daily readiness score, it combines all that to suggest which days you should exercise and which should just have you resting up instead. Alongside that is a stress management score, which shows how well your body is responding to stress. There’s an ECG app too which assesses your heart for any potential issues, with notifications if your heart rate is suddenly high or low for no reason. Up to a seven-day battery life means it’s good for a long time too, although expect that to reduce if you plan on using the built-in GPS a lot. Basically, it’s a fitness-focused smartwatch, and it’s a dream to use — looking gorgeous and proving hugely useful.

Fitbit Versa 3 — $180, was $230

Why buy:

Comfortable

Simple to use

Comprehensive health tracking

Week long battery life

More akin to the best smartwatches out there, the Fitbit Versa 3 is also the kind of fitness tracker you can wear and not really think about. Thanks to a fantastic battery life of well over a week and a 12-minute fast charging mode, it’s suitably low maintenance to look after. It offers everything you could want from a Fitbit like steps, calorie intake, and sleep tracking, combining that into your daily readiness score. Besides built-in GPS and 24/7 heart rate monitoring, it also has voice assistant support via Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, plus you can control Spotify, Deezer, and Pandora with it. Being able to make calls via your wrist is another useful bonus that makes the Fitbit Versa 3 so much more than just a cool fitness tracker.

