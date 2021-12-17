Some of the best Fitbit deals available right now come from Best Buy. With up to $100 off some of the most popular Fitbit devices, there are big discounts to be enjoyed on the Fitbit Charge 5, Fitbit Sense, and Fitbit Versa 3. Buy them now while stocks last. You’ll even get it in time for Christmas if you order today. Don’t delay and enjoy the rich benefits you can gain from these stylish Fitbit wearables.

Fitbit Charge 5 — $130, was $180

The Fitbit Charge 5 is a truly advanced fitness tracker. It looks great, offering a stylish yet comfortable design that fits into your lifestyle well. Alongside that, it’s packed full of advanced health metrics and a built-in GPS. It’s able to track everything from the steps you take to how well your heart is performing. It then uses that information to provide you with a daily readiness score and stress management score, and it even looks out for irregular heart rates. With up to seven days of battery life, it’s simple to maintain, too.

Fitbit Versa 3 — $180, was $230

One of the best Fitbits out there, the Fitbit Versa 3 is the ideal everyday, wear-and-forget fitness tracker. The stylish smartwatch has all you need including the ability to track your pace and distance with built-in GPS, meaning no need to take your phone with you. Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support means you can speak to your watch, plus there’s Spotify, Deezer, and Pandora available to use.. It’s the ideal companion for you while you run or workout, and it won’t look out of place in the office either.

Fitbit Sense — $200, was $300

An advanced Fitbit smartwatch, the Fitbit Sense is able to track all the usual figures and can spot your body’s response to stress via an EDA Scan app. It also monitors your skin temperature, detecting any change over time, plus it can track your nightly blood oxygen levels at a glance. If you want to take calls from your wrist, you can do that as well, plus there’s built-in voice assistant support. It’s a truly well-rounded Fitbit that offers a lot for the price. If you’re looking for a smartwatch on a budget, this is a great one to consider while it’s on sale.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations