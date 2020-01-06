Amazon cuts $50 off Fitbit’s Charge 3 and Versa 2 fitness trackers

If you’ve gained quite the muffin top over the holidays, you can get yourself back in tiptop shape with an activity tracker. This wearable acts as a virtual fitness buddy that keeps you focused on progress and improvement instead of getting you caught up with mere numbers on a scale. Lucky for you, you can trim down and have $50 in savings when you take advantage of Amazon’s limited-time deals on either the Fitbit Charge 3 or Versa 2.

Fitbit Charge 3 — $100 (was $150)

Fitbit’s Charge 3 bagged a near-perfect 4-out-of-5 star rating in our review as it packs all the features you’d want from a fitness tracker in a slim and lightweight design. And with the option to switch out its bands, you’ll have no issue sporting it in the gym or the boardroom. Those familiar with the Charge 2 may not notice significant differences at a glance but you’re in store for quicker and smoother navigation with the new touchscreen. It also looks sleeker with an inductive button instead of the old physical button that takes you back to the previous screen or home screen. If you’re wondering about its durability, the Charge 3 boasts an aerospace-grade case protected under Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with water resistance to depths of 50 meters.

The device is equipped to churn out the basics such as steps taken, calories burnt, floors climbed, distance, and beats per minute through its 24/7 heart rate monitor. You’ll even be able to measure your blood oxygen and analyze your sleeping patterns with the integrated SPO2 sensor. It also has over 15 exercise modes that would bring you inches closer to achieving your workout goals.

Though you are only provided with a day’s worth of information on your dial, you can refer to the FitBit app on your Bluetooth compatible device to access your weekly stats. Once paired, smart notifications for calls, texts, app alerts, and music playback are instantly enabled. While it is compatible with iOS devices, only Android devices can bask in the perks of sending quick replies and replicate much of what happens on their smartphones.

With a battery that can last up to seven days on a single charge, you’ll hardly have a reason to take it off and now you can wear it on your wrist for only $100 instead of $150 on Amazon.

Fitbit Versa 2 — $150 (was $200)

Fitness enthusiasts who are also looking for a budget smartwatch may not mind shelling out a couple more bucks for the Versa 2. Our review even commends it as an in-depth sleep tracker with multi-day battery life. Compared to its predecessors — the Versa and the more affordable Versa Lite, the Versa 2 now has Alexa built-in as well as the capacity to stream and store music from Spotify, Pandora, or Deezer. However, an existing subscription to any of the aforementioned apps is required and Alexa only responds to basic questions in text format. Fitbit also upgraded the 1.34-inch LCD to an AMOLED screen for the Versa 2 so issues with readability or navigation will be unlikely to arise. And when you want real-time stats readily available on the dial, you can set it to always-on-display mode — that is if you don’t mind charging it more often.

Fitbit keeps its edge as a dynamic fitness tracker that offers a simplified and cohesive breakdown of at least seven different exercise metrics, active minutes, floors climbed, steps, calories, and heart rate through the Fitbit app. Like the Charge 3, it is geared to help you sleep better with sleep score. And with the Versa 2’s new smart wake feature, it’ll gently wake you up in the most optimal sleep stage within half an hour from the time you actually want to get up. The app is also a portal to a fitness community and if you’re interested in getting actionable health insights or coaching, you might deem the $10 monthly membership fee to Fitbit Premium a worthy investment.

Other notable features would be the upgraded processor and the embedded NFC chip for Fitbit Pay. With both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, you won’t be missing out on smart notifications although features may vary between iOS and Android platforms.

Usually listing for $200, Amazon’s price cut makes the Versa 2 available at $150.

