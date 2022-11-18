The Best Buy Black Friday sale is underway already. It’s the ideal chance for shoppers to beat the rush and get the products they want now and at Black Friday prices without having to wait any longer. In particular, we’re seeing some of the best Black Friday Fitbit deals around courtesy of these sales, so we’ve highlighted some of the picks of the bunch. Read on while we guide you through which fitness trackers you most need and the hefty discounts attached to them.

Fitbit Charge 5 — $100, was $150

The Fitbit Charge 5 is a truly advanced fitness tracker. With an onboard GPS, it can monitor exactly where you’ve been exploring, tracking your real-time pace as well as distance. Each day, you’re given daily readiness score so you can have an idea of what to expect from yourself with the tracker suggesting if you need to take a rest or if you’re up to pushing yourself. There’s also a stress management score too with both scores linked to how your heart rate is doing as well as how well you’ve slept and rested. Along with oxygen saturation monitoring, the Fitbit Charge 5 does an excellent job of helping you see where you can improve as well as motivate you to work out more. It’s easily one of the best fitness trackers around.

Fitbit Versa 4 — $150, was $230

Been trying to decide between Fitbit Versa 4 or Fitbit Versa 3? At this price, the Fitbit Versa 4 is super appealing. Ideal if you can’t decide if you want to invest in one of the best smartwatches, the Fitbit Versa 4 offers everything you’d expect from a Fitbit including a daily readiness score, active zone minutes, and 24/7 heart rate monitoring. It also has a built-in GPS along with great notification support and quick replies too so you don’t have to grab your phone so often. With a built-in voice assistant, you can easily instruct it what to do while participating in all kinds of workouts. A six-day battery life rounds off the impressive bunch of features.

Fitbit Sense 2 — $200, was $300

The Fitbit Sense 2 is a highly capable smartwatch tied into the Fitbit ecosystem. It has all the benefits of a Fitbit but goes further. For instance, there’s all-day stress detection to help you manage your lifestyle better. There’s also the Fitbit ECG app for tracking how your heart is performing, proving particularly useful when working out. A built-in GPS means you always know the route you’re taking, while there are over 40 exercise modes to use. A built-in voice assistant thanks to Amazon Alexa support further helps matters, meaning this is so much more than just a fitness tracker.

