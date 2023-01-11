Fitbit is one of the most popular names in the smartwatch market, primarily because of its fitness-focused products. If you’d like to try owning one of the brand’s wearable devices, or if you want to purchase more of them, the good news is that there are Fitbit deals that are available right now. You’ll be able to enjoy significant savings if you take advantage of any of these offers, but you’ll want to act fast because there’s no telling when these prices will return to normal.

Fitbit Inspire 3 — $80, was $100

For casual users who want a simple fitness tracker on their wrist, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is an excellent choice, according to our guide on the best Fitbit. It’s an affordable and hassle-free wearable device that’s capable of monitoring your resting heart rate, blood oxygen, skin temperature, and more. The fitness tracker also has a battery life of up to 10 days, and the ability to inform you when it detects heart rate anomalies. Every purchase of the Fitbit Inspire 3 also comes with a six-month Fitbit Premium membership, which unlocks features such as Daily Readiness Score that will tell you what level of workouts your body can handle, Sleep Profile that provides a detailed analysis of your sleeping habits, and the full roster of Mindfulness Sessions that help you deal with stress.

Fitbit Charge 5 — $100, was $150

The Fitbit Charge 5 is the top choice in our list of the best fitness trackers as it’s a feature-packed wearable device for a relatively affordable price. It’s capable of tracking 20 exercise modes, with several of them starting automatically, and it comes with a comprehensive set of wellness features. The Fitbit Charge 5 also has 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep cycle tracking, blood oxygen saturation (SPO2) monitoring, and electrodermal activity (EDA) stress level analysis, among others, on top of a battery that can last up to seven days before requiring a recharge. The fitness tracker is water resistant up to 50 meters, and it can show notifications from your paired smartphone. The Fitbit Charge 5 also comes with a six-month membership to Fitbit Premium.

Fitbit Versa 4 — $180, was $230

The Fitbit Versa 4, compared to the Fitbit Inspire 3 and Fitbit Charge 5, leans more towards being a smartwatch instead of a fitness tracker, with a square AMOLED display in full color, a six-day battery life, and compatibility with both iOS and Android mobile devices. However, it’s still a Fitbit device, which means it will still be able to monitor various health statistics such as your daily activities, heart rate, and blood oxygen, among others. Between the Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Versa 3, the upgrades in the newer version include a slimmer design, the reintroduction of a physical button, and double the number of exercise modes at 40. You’ll also get six months of Fitbit Premium when you purchase the Fitbit Versa 4.

Fitbit Sense 2 — $230, was $300

If you’re on the hunt for smartwatch deals, the top option from Fitbit is the Fitbit Sense 2, as flagged in out list of the best smartwatches. It’s one of the brand’s high-end products, as you’ll see from its gorgeous AMOLED display with vibrant colors and deep blacks, with the touchscreen responsive during usage without any hint of lag. The smartwatch lasts up to six days on a single charge, it’s water resistant up to 164 feet, and it comes with a six-month membership to Fitbit Premium. It can also show notifications from your paired smartphone, and comes with Amazon’s Alexa built-in. When comparing the Fitbit Sense 2 and Fitbit Versa 4, the advantages of the Fitbit Sense 2 include an electrocardiogram app that monitors for atrial fibrillation, and an electrodermal activity monitor that tracks stress levels through your skin temperature.

