Black Friday is the perfect time to get the tech products that you’ve been yearning for all year. The best Black Friday deals started way back in August, and we’ve been seeing lots of good Black Friday smartwatch deals pop up since then. Smartwatches are subject to the same global microchip shortage that’s hurting all consumer tech, so these deals are liable to sell out as quickly as they go up. If you’ve been considering splurging on a wellness tracker this year, this is your chance.

Fitbit Luxe Black Friday Deal 2021: Cheapest price today

The time of the summer bod may be over, but you can benefit from tracking your health all year long. If you’ve always considered a fitness tracker to be a luxury item just out of your spending reach, let us present a deal to change that. Right now you can get a Fitbit Luxe for only $100 — that’s $50 cheaper than its initial price of $150. A 33% price cut is nothing to balk at, so if you’ve ever wanted a fitness tracker, now’s the time to buy. If you want to introduce someone else to the world of smartwatches, this deal makes a Fitbit a great stocking stuffer.

The Fitbit Luxe is a wellness tracker designed to be worn all the time. Sure, it measures your heart rate and calories burned during exercise, but its real value comes after a few days of wearing it 24/7. The Fitbit Luxe tracks health metrics like heart rate and breathing rate to tell you when you’re hitting your goals. When you reach a target heart rate, for instance, the Fitbit will buzz to let you know. You can connect Fitbit Luxe to your phone to get even more updates on information like distance walked and average pace.

While you’re resting, your Fitbit isn’t. You’ll get reports on your sleep habits, including a Sleep Score every night. It’s another metric to help you adjust your sleep schedule to maximize your energy during the day. If it’s on your wrist all day and night, how do you charge it? The Fitbit Luxe has a five-day battery, so you have plenty of time to find a free hour to charge it back up. You can score the Fitbit Luxe for only $100 during this Amazon’s Black Friday Fitbit deals. That’s a $50 discount while supplies last. They might not last for long, so grab one while you can!

