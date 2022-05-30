Fitbit Memorial Day Sale: Get a fitness tracker for $80

Whether you’re planning to take advantage of this year’s Memorial Day sales to purchase a fitness tracker or a smartwatch with comprehensive health features, you should definitely check out the Fitbit deals that retailers are offering. No matter how you’ll be using the wearable device and what kind of budget you have, there’s surely a Fitbit that will be perfect for you, with the chance to get the model that you need for a much cheaper price because of the holiday’s discounts.

Fitbit is a strong competitor in the fitness tracker and smartwatch industry, challenging the likes of Apple and Samsung in the space. If you want to find out what the fuss is all about, or if you want to upgrade from an older model, we’ve rounded up some of the best offers that you can avail from the ongoing Best Buy Memorial Day sale. There’s no telling how long stocks of these wearable devices will last because of the brand’s popularity, so you should probably finalize your purchase as soon as possible so that you don’t miss out on these low prices.

Fitbit Memorial Day sale: Today’s best deals

Fitbit Inspire 2 — $80, was $100

— Fitbit Luxe — $110, was $130

— Fitbit Versa 2 — $120, was $150

— Fitbit Charge 5 — $130, was $150

— Fitbit Sense — $180, was $300

Fitbit Inspire 2 — $80, was $100

Why Buy

Comprehensive fitness tracker

Comes with one-year Fitbit Premium

Notifications when irregular heart rhythm is detected

Up to 10 days of battery life

For a basic but still relatively featured-packed fitness tracker, you should purchase the Fitbit Inspire 2. Every purchase of the wearable device comes with a one-year Fitbit Premium membership, which unlocks step-by-step fitness and nutrition programs, personalized insights, sleep tools, and more. You’ll be able to maximize your workouts with the 24/7 Heart Rate feature, which lets you see heart rate zones and estimate burned calories, and you’ll receive notifications if the fitness tracker detects any irregular heart rhythm. There’s also the Daily Readiness Score, which shows if you’re prepared to work out or if you need to spend more time to rest and recover. The Fitbit Inspire 2 promises up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge, so you’ll rarely have to take it off your wrist for charging purposes — it will keep recording data as you go through each day and while you sleep.

Fitbit Luxe — $110, was $130

Why Buy

Colorful AMOLED display

Free six months of Fitbit Premium

Provides Stress Management Score

Updated with SpO2 measurements and always-on display

The Fitbit Luxe builds upon the fitness tracker features of the Fitbit Inspire 2, with a vibrant AMOLED color display that makes it easy to read the time and its collected metrics, and adjusts the brightness depending on your surroundings. The screen offers accurate touch responses, while the device’s minimalist design keeps the device discreet, so it doesn’t draw attention. Every purchase of the wearable device comes with free six months of Fitbit Premium, and it also offers the 24/7 Heart Rate feature with notifications when it detects irregular heart rhythm and the Daily Readiness Score. It can also provide a Stress Management Score that will determine if you’re handling stress well. A Fitbit Luxe update added SpO2 measurements for tracking blood oxygen saturation levels and always-on-display functionality, though that may affect the promised five days of battery life.

Fitbit Versa 2 — $120, was $150

Why Buy

Always-on AMOLED display

Built-in Amazon Alexa

Spotify integration

Water-resistant up to 50 meters

With the Fitbit Versa 2, the brand moves further away from the fitness tracker design and into the smartwatch territory, starting with its always-on AMOLED display that’s easy to read even under direct sunlight, a premium aluminum finish, and a comfortable silicone band. The smartwatch also comes with Fitbit’s 24/7 Heart Rate and Daily Readiness Score features but adds much more functionality with Amazon’s Alexa built in. Through the digital assistant, you can lodge voice commands to set alarms, check the weather, search for information, and control your other smart home devices. The Fitbit Versa 2 comes with Spotify integration, but you also have the option to store music on the wearable device through the desktop Fitbit app. The smartwatch is water-resistant up to 50 meters and comes with a battery that can last up to three days on a single charge.

Fitbit Charge 5 — $130, was $150

Why Buy

20 exercise modes

Free six months of Fitbit Premium

EDA Sensor determines if you’re stressed

Built-in GPS

The Fitbit Charge 5 is at the top of Digital Trends’ best fitness trackers, as it comes with all of the brand’s health-focused features, smooth rounded corners, and 20 exercise modes, plus a six-month membership to Fitbit Premium. In addition to 24/7 Heart Rate, which is upgraded with PurePulse continuous heart rate tracking, the Daily Readiness Score, and the Stress Management Score, the smartwatch also comes with an EDA Sensor that determines if you’re stressed by studying your electrodermal activity. The wearable device comes with a built-in GPS, so it can log your pace and distance traveled when you’re in an outdoor activity such as running. The Fitbit Charge can last up to seven days on a single charge, so once you wear it, it will be a while before you have to take it off and recharge it.

Fitbit Sense — $180, was $300

Why Buy

Clean and simple design

Six months of Fitbit Premium

Choose between Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant

Fast charging replenishes a day’s worth of battery in just 12 minutes

When you take a look at the Fitbit Sense, its design jumps out, as its streamlined build and rounded edges look clean and simple. However, inside are a range of health-focused features and a brilliant user interface that makes it easy to navigate through all of them. All the mentioned features of Fitbit wearable devices are in the Fitbit Sense, in addition to six free months of Fitbit Premium and your choice between Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant as its voice assistant. You’ll also be able to take calls from the smartwatch through its microphone and speaker, and it can last up to six days without charging, though its fast charging feature can replenish a day’s worth of battery in just 12 minutes. If you want one of the best experiences that Fitbit can offer, go for the Fitbit Sense.

Editors' Recommendations