If you thought all hope was lost of finding great Fitbit deals this holiday season — stop right there! We’ve found one of the best Fitbit deals around. You can pick up the Fitbit Sense 2 for just $199, down from $299, saving an impressive $100 off the regular price. Grab one for yourself, or treat a friend or loved one — the choice is yours. But whatever you do, don’t delay, as this deal is selling out fast, and there are no guarantees it will be around tomorrow!

Why you should buy the Fitbit Sense 2

The Fitbit Sense 2 is one of the best Fitbits out there. If you’re struggling to decide between the Fitbit Sense 2 or the Fitbit Versa 4, this is the one to get, as it packs all the features of the Versa 4 with lots of improvements and added extras. It’s a great fitness tracker if you’re the type to switch up your workout, as it tracks over 40 different exercises, from pilates and yoga to running and HIIT workouts. There’s also SpO2 monitoring, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and onboard GPS for planning your routes. With Active Zone Minutes and a Daily Readiness Score, you’ll know at a glance whether today’s a rest day or a workout day.

The Fitbit Sense 2 also packs an ECG monitor, plus a Body Response sensor that detects and manages your stress levels by tracking ElectroDemral activity, heart rate, heart rate variability, and skin temperature. It’s water resistant up to 164 feet and operates between minus-14 and 115 degrees Fahrenheit, with a rugged build that makes it the ideal companion for hikes, climbs, or other adventurous outdoor activities.

With its gorgeous, vibrant display and Shadow Grey/Graphite colorway, this Fitbit is perfect for everyday wear. In addition to the usual tracking features you get Amazon Alexa, Fitbit Pay, and the promise of future integration with Google Maps for directions and Google Pay for making payments directly from your wrist. It packs six-day battery life, too, so you won’t need to remember to charge it all that often.

If you’re after the best fitness and health-focused smartwatch, the Fitbit Sense 2 is the one for you. Don’t delay and add this great deal to your basket today to enjoy $100 off the regular price of $299, making it yours for just $199. This deal is going fast, so if you want to get 2023 off to a healthy start, snap it up now before it sells out!

Editors' Recommendations