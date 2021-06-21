  1. Deals
Prime Day deals start today, which means the wait is over to snag the biggest discounts of the year on some of the hottest tech, from 4K TVs to wearables. In this latter category, we’re seeing some incredible offers, especially when it comes to Prime Day Fitbit deals. Today, you can score a Fitbit Sense for the mind-blowingly low price of $200. That’s an astounding $120 off its original price of $330. We don’t see discounts on Fitbits like this every day, or any day, so don’t let this one get away.

Fitbit really upped its game with the Fitbit Sense, which is not just a Fitbit; it’s a smartwatch. A huge step forward for Fitbit in fitness and health monitoring, the Fitbit Sense can not only use its GPS technology to monitor all kinds of fitness activities, and can not only provide a shortcut to your smartphone with all kinds of data capabilities, but it can also monitor your heart rate. Amazing!

This is one smart-looking smartwatch, with its sleek design and illuminated watch face that reminds us of a slightly sportier Apple Watch. On top of its attractive build, the Fitbit Sense boasts a six-day battery life, which can compete with any smartwatch on the market. Add to this Fitbit Sense’s ability to give you an entire day’s worth of battery life on just a 12 minute charge, and you have a great deal of peace of mind, not to mention a great smartwatch.

As for those aforementioned features, this Fitbit comes loaded. The Fitbit Sense can collaborate with Google Assistant, and it has Alexa built in, so you’re covered on all touchless fronts. Whether you want to set a reminder, an alarm, call up your calendar, or check on the news, it’s just an “Alexa” away. Like all the best smartwatches, you can also check your texts and calls right from your watch. It doesn’t matter what you’re doing — whether you’re in the middle of a Netflix show or a serious workout — this smartwatch keeps you updated and connected.

At the same time, the Fitbit Sense gives you unprecedented health monitoring technology. The on-wrist skin temperature sensor tracks your temperature each night so that you can stay on top of your sleep, and an EDA Scan app can tell you about your body’s reaction to stress. And you can even be aware of potential atrial fibrillation — deviations from your heart’s regular rhythm — with the ECG monitor. This smartwatch is next level!

There are few more versatile smartwatch options than the Fitbit Sense, and today only, you can get it for $120 off. Right now, the Fitbit Sense is only $200, a huge drop from its regular price of $330. That’s one of the best smartwatches, from Fitbit, for less.

More Prime Day smartwatch deals

Looking for something a bit different? There are plenty of other Prime Day smartwatch deals happening right now, including Prime Day Apple Watch deals — we’ve rounded up some of the best below:

Fitbit Versa 2, Stone/Mist Grey

$149 $180
Ready to get fit? The Versa 2 tracks your heart rate, sleep, and workouts, with a streamlined interface and built-in Amazon Alexa. You can set it up to send you personalized fitness reminders, too.
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Versa 3

$200 $230
With built-in GPS, leave your phone at home and get active with the Versa 3. It has 6 + days battery life, so you'll never run out of juice, and fully charges in just 12 minutes.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 4S, White/Rose Gold

$190 $350
This is the perfect watch for keeping track of your runs and workouts. It features GPS tracking, music, energy monitoring, and more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps.
Buy at Amazon
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium (45mm, Bluetooth)

$300 $600
Rock the first-ever titanium Galaxy watch, with fitness tracking and watch features combined. It's got Wi-Fi, a cool rotating bezel, and decent battery life, too.
Buy at Samsung

Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Edition GPS Smartwatch

$350 $750
The Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Edition GPS smartwatch is a flagship model that boasts a rugged design for any adventure seeker. It also features health tracking to help you achieve your fitness goal
Buy at Adorama

Fossil Hybrid Commuter Smartwatch (42mm)

$99 $155
If you're in the market for a smartwatch that maintains the classic wristwatch look, the Fossil Hybrid Commuter is a great option, designed with convenient features that make life a walk in the park.
Buy at Fossil
