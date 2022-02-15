  1. Deals
The Fitbit Sense is $100 off with this Best Buy deal

Albert Bassili
By
Fitbit Sense smartwatch collection of three watches with different activity tracking features on each watch face.

Fitbit was the company that started the whole idea of smartwatches and advanced fitness trackers that can fit on your wrist, and with it recently being bought out by Google, its devices are even better than before. If you’ve been shopping for Fitbit deals, then you’re in luck: Best Buy has a great deal on the Fitbit Sense right now, bringing it down to $200 from $300.

What the Fitbit Sense does best is to track both your fitness and your overall health, and, especially for the latter, it has quite a few tricks under the hood. For example, the internal ECG App can sense your heart rhythms to spot any irregularities, which can then be reported directly to your doctor, and it can warn you when your heart rate is too high or too low. Stress is tracked through an electrodermal sensor and allows you to understand your stress levels and their patterns better. There’s even a SpO2 sensor to track your oxygen levels as you sleep, which can help point towards health and fitness issues. So, all in all, the Fitbit Sense is a pretty advanced little machine to help keep your health in check.

Of course, the Fitbit Sense is not a one-trick pony, and it also has a few smartwatch features baked into the mix. AS you’d expect, the Sense has a microphone that you can use to take Bluetooth calls with, adjust volume, and do a variety of different tasks you might expect from other smartwatches. It even has voice assistant integration for both Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can do things like get weather updates, set reminders, or even control your smart home from your wrist. Not only that, but one nice smart feature it has is a readiness score, which lets you know whether you should be exercising or focusing on recovery and rest.

The Fitbit Sense is a great little health and fitness tracker, with a couple of interesting smartwatch features thrown in, and for just $200 down from $300, that’s a pretty great price point. Of course, if you want something more focused on the smartwatch aspect, then check out some of our smartwatch deals.

