Fitbit Sense Prime Day deal drops the price of the fitness tracker by $120

The big day is finally here! It’s Prime Day, folks, and the Prime Day deals are everywhere we look. The Prime Day Fitbit deals are some of the best we’ve seen so far, and the Fitbit Sense Prime Day deal is pretty darn awesome. Today, Best Buy is offering the Fitbit Sense for only $180! That’s $120 off the original price of $300! If this deal sounds too good to be true, don’t worry because it’s not. This year’s Prime Day Smartwatch deals are nothing short of unbelievable. Head over to Best Buy to check out this Fitbit Sense Prime Day deal before Prime Day ends for the year.

Why you should buy the Fitbit Sense

If you are already a big Fitbit fan or are super serious about your fitness, you can’t find a smartwatch more technologically advanced than the Fitbit Sense. The Fitbit Sense takes everything that makes all of the other smartwatches great and ties it all into one lightweight piece of wearable tech that might just be the right Fitbit for you.

The Fitbit Sense includes a voice assistant, so you can use Alexa Built-in or Google Assistant to check the news and the weather quickly, set a reminder for bedtime, or to control your smart home devices. The Fitbit Sense also sends you heart health notifications and includes an ECG app to check for irregularities like atrial fibrillation, or A-fib. You’ll be notified any time you have a particularly high or particularly low heart rate.

The Fitbit Sense includes an EDA Scan app that detects electrodermal activity, which can indicate your body’s immediate response to stress, and it has a built-in skin temperature sensor that logs yours each night so you see where and when it varies. Fitbit’s premium subscription allows you to use different Fitbit tools to track your stress levels over time and helps you remember to make time for mindfulness.

With the Fitbit Sense, you can customize your clock face, allowing you to really make it feel like your own. It comes with a lot of the other popular Fitbit features including built-in GPS, sleep tracking, daily readiness, six days of battery life, and water resistance. This is the all-around smart watch of your dreams.

The Prime Day Fitbit deals are the time to score one for the best prices of the year, because why pay full price when you don’t have to? Wanna know more? Check out our lists of best Fitbit for men and the best Fitbits for swimming to find out more about all of the Fitbits available right now, and don’t forget to click the link below to check out this Fitbit Sense Prime Day deal.

