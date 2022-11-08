Fitbit Versa 2 is at its lowest-ever price — now just $99

This year’s Walmart Black Friday sale is already in full swing, weeks ahead of the shopping holiday, bringing with it smartwatch deals like this $50 discount for the Fitbit Versa 2. The fitness tracker is down to its lowest-ever price of $99, from its original price of $149, so if you’ve always wanted to invest in a health-focused wearable device, here’s your chance to get one for very cheap and without the rush of Black Friday. You need to hurry if you don’t want to miss out though, as we don’t expect Walmart’s stock of the Fitbit Versa 2 to last long at this price.

Why you should buy the Fitbit Versa 2

The Fitbit Versa 3 offers built-in GPS, Google Assistant, an updated heart monitor, and fast charging, but its predecessor, the Fitbit Versa 2, remains a worthwhile purchase, especially since you can get it for its cheapest price ever. When comparing the Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Versa 2, the latter comes with most of the fitness features and apps as the latest model, including a heart rhythm monitor that’s always on the lookout for irregularities; a tracker for data such as steps taken and calories burned; and various exercise modes. Every purchase of the wearable device also includes a six-month membership to the Fitbit Premium service, which will provide personalized insights and guided programs for your daily fitness journey, as well as a Daily Readiness Score that will tell you whether you’re ready for another round of workouts or if you should focus on recovery.

The always-on AMOLED display of the Fitbit Versa 2 makes it easy to see what’s on the screen, even in direct sunlight, and with water resistance of up to 50 meters, you can wear the fitness tracker while taking a swim. The smartwatch also promises a battery life of more than six days on a single charge, so it will rarely have to be taken off your wrist.

The Fitbit Versa 2 is down to its lowest-ever price of $99 from Walmart, following a $50 discount to its sticker price of $149, for one of the best early Black Friday deals that you can get. The popularity of Fitbit fitness trackers probably means that there will be a lot of interest in this offer, so we think it will sell out quickly. Before that happens, send in your order to secure your own Fitbit Versa 2 for this bargain price.

Editors' Recommendations