Fitbit Versa 2 and Charge 5 get nice discounts at Amazon today

Whether you’re a fitness nut or a fashion guru, a smartwatch is a good way to show it to the world. There are a lot of great smartwatch deals available to pounce on right now, and we’d like to point you in the direction of some Fitbit deals. The popular smartwatch brand has a couple of models discounted at Amazon right now, so if you’re in the market for a new smartwatch, read onward for more details on how to bring home some of the best smartwatches at a great discount.

Fitbit Versa 2 — $120, was $150

The Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch in Copper Rose with a Silicone Band.

The Fitbit Versa 2 is a nice companion for anyone looking to live their best life, as it brings all sorts of great health and fitness features to your wrist. It allows you to see your real-time pace and distance with built-in GPS when you’re out on a run, bike, hike, or walk around the neighborhood and lets you check out your workout intensity map in the Fitbit app. It’s able to track your heart rate, among other things, and the included six-month Fitbit Premium free trial brings all sorts of workout possibilities to your fitness routine. You can get more than six hours of battery life on a single full charge, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are built right in for added convenience when it comes to setting bedtime reminders and alarms or controlling your smart home devices.

Fitbit Charge 5 — $129, was $150

The Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker with a white band.

With the Fitbit Charge 5, you can dive deep into your fitness routine. In addition to tracking things like stress, heart rate variability, and skin temperature, it’s also able to track calorie burn and optimize your workouts. There’s also no need to lug a phone around with you on any of your workouts or outdoor adventures, as the Fitbit Charge 5 has a built-in GPS that allows you to see your real-time pace and distance and to see a map of your workout routine in the Fitbit app. The Fitbit Charge 5 also comes with a six-month free trial to Fitbit Premium, which comes with personalized insights, advanced analytics, and guided programs, among other great features. Closing out the top features of the Fitbit Charge 5 is a Health Metrics dashboard that provides all of your fitness data for you in one place.

