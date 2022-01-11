Fitbit Sense, Versa 2 have amazing deals at Dell today

Smartwatches have become a great convenience in our daily lives, whether we use them as fitness accessories or as an extension of our smartphones. Of course, one of the biggest and first names on the scene was Fitbit, and their offerings remain pretty good, especially since their purchase by Google. To that end, these Fitbit deals are perfect if you’re looking to pick up either the Sense or the Versa 2, with $50 off the Sense and $30 off the Versa 2.

Versa 2 – $150, was $178

While it’s the cheaper of the two offerings, the Fitbit Versa 2 is still a pretty great smartwatch for you to pick up, especially at only $150. For starters, it has all the stuff you’d expect from a good health tracker, such as a heart rate monitor and tracking for steps, calories burned, floors climbed, and even the quality of your sleep. It’s also integrated with Alexa, making it easier for you to control the watch and set up things like alarms and schedules. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have GSM or SIM card functionality, but it connects through Bluetooth and provides you with SMS and call notifications. Finally, when you buy it through the Dell website, you get a 1-year warranty, along with $30 in savings that you can put to use elsewhere.

Fitbit Sense – $250, was $300

Probably the first thing that will pop out in favor of the Sense when compared to the Versa 2 is the fact that it comes with a much nicer AMOLED screen that can provide crisper and better colors. It also has much better connectivity, being able to provide Bluetooth 5.0, NFT, and Wi-Fi in the form of IEEE 802.11b/g/n, all of which means it’s a smartwatch that isn’t tied to your phone. Besides that, it generally has the same features as the Versa 2, including things like a heart rate monitor and HR zones, SMS and call notification, changeable bands, social media apps, and even the added benefit of having Google Assistant as well as Alexa. Of course, if neither of these smartwatches is on sale by the time you see this, or if you want more options, definitely check out our other smartwatch deals.

