Walmart slashes the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch price by a ton

By
When you’re looking for smartwatch deals but you’d like an alternative to Apple Watch deals, you should check out Fitbit deals. The brand, known for its fitness trackers, has also entered the smartwatch space with products like the Fitbit Versa 2, which is available from Walmart with a $50 discount that brings its price down to just $150 from its original price of $200.

Fitbit is a mainstay in Digital Trends’ best fitness trackers, but it’s now also aiming to crack the list of best smartwatches with products like the Fitbit Versa 2. The wearable device features an always-on AMOLED display, with a smooth operating system that makes it easy to control the apps that you install in the smartwatch. It also comes with Fitbit Pay, which lets you pay for your purchases with the Fitbit Versa 2, and a battery life that can last for up to 6 days. There’s also Spotify integration, with the option to store music on the smartwatch, and basic functions enabled by Amazon’s Alexa.

The Fitbit Versa 2 keeps the brand’s fitness-focused DNA with real-time exercise metrics and easy-to-access music controls while working out. The smartwatch offers several exercise modes, including an interval training mode that breaks down your workouts into 10-minute intervals. You can also choose to subscribe to Fitbit Premium for more insights into the data gathered by the wearable device.

For a simple but effective smartwatch that traces its roots to fitness trackers, you should consider the Fitbit Versa 2. Walmart is selling the wearable device at $50 off, lowering its price to $150 from its original price of $200. The discount may end at any minute though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this special offer for the Fitbit Versa 2, you shouldn’t waste time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Fitbit deals

The Fitbit Versa 2 is a steal with Walmart’s discount, but feel free to look at what else is out there for other models of Fitbit’s wearable devices. To help you with your search, we’ve gathered some of the best Fitbit deals that are currently available, not just from Walmart but also from other retailers as well.

Fitbit Versa 2, Stone/Mist Grey

$150 $200
Ready to get fit? The Versa 2 tracks your heart rate, sleep, and workouts, with a streamlined interface and built-in Amazon Alexa. You can set it up to send you personalized fitness reminders, too.
Buy at Walmart

Fitbit Versa 2 in Petal/Copper Rose with ZAGG InvisibleShield Screen Protector

$165 $195
This bundle includes the Fitbit Versa 2 in Petal/Copper Rose, which tracks your workouts, sleep, and heartrate, a pink silicone band, and ZAGG InvisibleShield Ultra Clear screen protector.
Buy at Best Buy

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch

$220 $300
If you've ever wanted a personal doctor, the Fitbit Sense smartwatch is the next best thing, packed with a myriad of health monitoring features to keep the health-savvy at their best possible shape.
Buy at Amazon
REFURBISHED

Fitbit Versa (Renewed)

$149 $249
With on-screen workouts to motivate you; trackers for activity, sleep, and heart-rate; and an impressive four days of battery life, this is the Versa for you if wellness is your priority.
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Ace 2 Activity Tracker for Kids

$40 $70
Kids love to keep fit and keep moving as much as the rest of us, and this Fitbit is made just for them. Help them keep track of their own fitness and it'll encourage healthy habits for a lifetime.
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Versa 2 in Petal/Copper Rose

$150 $180
Feeling stressed? The Versa 2 is designed with wellness in mind and lets you manage your stress levels as well as helping you track your sleep patterns and workouts. It works with Alexa too.
Buy at Amazon
