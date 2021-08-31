Walmart slashes the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch price by a ton

When you’re looking for smartwatch deals but you’d like an alternative to Apple Watch deals, you should check out Fitbit deals. The brand, known for its fitness trackers, has also entered the smartwatch space with products like the Fitbit Versa 2, which is available from Walmart with a $50 discount that brings its price down to just $150 from its original price of $200.

Fitbit is a mainstay in Digital Trends’ best fitness trackers, but it’s now also aiming to crack the list of best smartwatches with products like the Fitbit Versa 2. The wearable device features an always-on AMOLED display, with a smooth operating system that makes it easy to control the apps that you install in the smartwatch. It also comes with Fitbit Pay, which lets you pay for your purchases with the Fitbit Versa 2, and a battery life that can last for up to 6 days. There’s also Spotify integration, with the option to store music on the smartwatch, and basic functions enabled by Amazon’s Alexa.

The Fitbit Versa 2 keeps the brand’s fitness-focused DNA with real-time exercise metrics and easy-to-access music controls while working out. The smartwatch offers several exercise modes, including an interval training mode that breaks down your workouts into 10-minute intervals. You can also choose to subscribe to Fitbit Premium for more insights into the data gathered by the wearable device.

For a simple but effective smartwatch that traces its roots to fitness trackers, you should consider the Fitbit Versa 2. Walmart is selling the wearable device at $50 off, lowering its price to $150 from its original price of $200. The discount may end at any minute though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this special offer for the Fitbit Versa 2, you shouldn’t waste time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

