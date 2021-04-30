There are smartwatch deals of all shapes and sizes, catering to different budget ranges and preferences. However, if you’re looking for a fitness-focused wearable device, you should be looking at Fitbit deals. The brand, which started with fitness trackers, has since expanded into smartwatches that retain Fitbit’s popular health features.

If you’re interested in buying a Fitbit device, you don’t have to pay full price for some of the latest models, namely the Inspire 2 and Versa 3. Fitbit is selling the Inspire 2 with a $30 discount, bringing its price down to $70 from its original price of $100. The Versa 3 is also available at $50 off, lowering the smartwatch’s price to $180 from its original price of $230.

Fitbit Inspire 2 – $70, was $100

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is an easy-to-use fitness tracker with features that include a step tracker, a heart rate monitor, and a sleep tracker, among others. It even offers guided breathing sessions for moments of calm within your day, food logging so you can monitor your meals and compare your calorie intake with the calories that you’ve burned, and menstrual health tracking to follow cycles and record symptoms.

Fitbit promises a 10-day battery life for the wearable device, which is possible through its low-power display. It’s also water resistant up to 50 meters, so there’s no need for concern over wearing the Inspire 2 during sweaty workouts or outdoors when there’s a chance for rain. Speaking of workouts, the Inspire 2 offers more than 20 exercise modes that gather real-time data, with the SmartTrack technology capable of automatically recognizing and recording your chosen exercises.

If all you need is a fitness tracker without the more advanced features of a smartwatch, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is the wearable device for you. Fitbit is selling the Inspire 2 at $30 off, bringing its price down to $70 from its original price of $100. There’s no telling how long the deal will last though, so if you want the Inspire 2 on your wrist as soon as possible, click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Fitbit Versa 3 – $180, was $230

Compared to the Fitbit Inspire 2, the Fitbit Versa 3 more closely resembles the smartwatches that have recently entered the mainstream. The wearable device retains the basic fitness tracker capabilities found in the Inspire 2, but adds more advanced features such as oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, built-in GPS to unlock workout intensity maps, and support for both Google Assistant and Alexa. You can also use the smartwatch’s built-in mic and speaker to take calls, forward callers to voicemail, or adjust volume, so you don’t have to take your phone out of your pocket or bag.

The Versa 3 can last for more than 6 days on a single charge, with fast charging allowing for a full day’s worth of juice in just 12 minutes of being plugged in. The wearable device also supports Fitbit Pay, so you can use the smartwatch to pay for your purchases after loading your credit card or debit card information to your Wallet in the Fitbit app. Meanwhile, with all these functions, the Versa 3 still looks stylish with a bright AMOLED screen, for which you can enable an always-on display so you have quick access to your workout data and the time.

If you’re looking for a smartwatch that’s filled to the brim with fitness features, you can’t go wrong with the Fitbit Versa 3. The health-focused wearable device is available with a $50 discount from Fitbit, lowering its price to $180 from its original price of $230. It’s unclear when the sale will end, so if you want to enjoy significant savings when purchasing the Versa 3, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

