Save $70 on the Fitbit Versa 4 when you buy it today

With January right around the corner, there’s no time like right now to start planning your fitness goals for the new year. We’re here to help with one of the best Fitbit deals around: a Fitbit Versa 4 for just $160, saving $70 off the usual price of $230. Before you start thinking about how to spend those savings, grab this deal quickly. It’s sure to sell out, and you don’t want to be left empty-handed, so add it to your basket and check out, before it’s too late!

Why you should buy the Fitbit Versa 4

The Fitbit Versa 4 is one of the best Fitbits around and a great place to start if you’re buying a Fitbit for the first time. With over 40 exercise modes (twice as many as the Fitbit Versa 3), you can track everything from runs to strength training, and yoga to pilates, making this the ideal Fitbit if you like to mix up your workouts. A personalized Daily Readiness Score not only tells you whether you should be training or resting today, but also gives you an activity goal for the day and recommended workouts, too. During your workouts, you’ll earn Active Zone Minutes, and the built-in GPS keeps you on track during outdoor runs, hikes, and bike rides — plus you can see a map of your route in the Fitbit app.

The Fitbit Versa 4 tracks all the usual metrics, including heart rate, with notifications for high and low heart rate and irregular heart rhythm. There’s built-in Amazon Alexa for the weather, news, alarms, and reminders on your wrist, and you can get call, text, calendar events, and app notifications on your wrist too — plus send quick replies directly from your wrist, if you have an Android phone. Google Maps and Google Wallet integration is coming soon, and with 6+ days of battery life, you won’t find yourself constantly needing to charge your Fibit.

If the idea of saving $70 off the regular $230 price and getting a Fitbit Versa 4 for $160 sounds tempting, don’t hang around. Fitness enthusiasts will be chomping at the bit to get their hands on this amazing deal, and we can’t guarantee it will still be around tomorrow. If you like the look of it, grab it now, before it sells out, and get ready for a happier, fitter, healthier you!

Editors' Recommendations