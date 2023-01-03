Getting fit in 2023? Strap a Fitbit Versa 4 to your wrist – Now $50 off

If you’re looking to uphold some New Year’s fitness resolutions, landing one of the best smartwatch deals is a good way to keep yourself motivated. Today the Fitbit Versa 4 is seeing a $50 discount at Best Buy, which brings the fitness smartwatch down to just $180 from its regular price of $230. Included with your purchase is free shipping, as well as a free three-month trial of Google One, which is a nice cloud storage option to have access to. In-store pickup is also available at Best Buy locations where the Fitbit Versa 4 is in stock.

Why you should get the Fitbit Versa 4

Fitness enthusiasts will love the Fitbit Versa 4 for its capabilities in the gym. The Versa 4 offers a range of fitness tracking features, with things like 24/7 heart tracking, stress level tracking, and workout tracking at the top of its feature list. With its ability to track your workout, the Versa 4 is able to hold you accountable. It does so using a feature called Active Zone Minutes, which credits you for time spent in fat burn, cardio, and peak heart rate zones. This lets you know if you’re ready for another workout, or if your focus should be on recovery from your previous workout. Battery life is competitive with the best fitness trackers, with the Versa 4 able to reach more than six days of battery life on a single charge.

People in search of a stylish smartwatch without the premium markup of popular options like the Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch SE 2 will also love the Fitbit Versa 4. It’s a noticeable improvement when comparing the Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Versa 3, as this newer model has it competing with the best smartwatches in both fitness and style. It wears well on almost any occasion, and more practical daily usage includes features like a built-in voice assistant, which allows you to get quick news and weather alerts, set bedtime reminders and alarms, and even control your smart home devices.

Today at Best Buy the Versa 4 is one of the best Fitbit deals you’ll find. It’s seeing a $50 discount, which brings its sale price down to $180 from its regular price of $230. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and you can utilize Best Buy’s in-store pickup option where available.

