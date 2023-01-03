 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Getting fit in 2023? Strap a Fitbit Versa 4 to your wrist – Now $50 off

Andrew Morrisey
By
A young man wears a Fitbit Versa 4 as he gets ready to workout.

If you’re looking to uphold some New Year’s fitness resolutions, landing one of the best smartwatch deals is a good way to keep yourself motivated. Today the Fitbit Versa 4 is seeing a $50 discount at Best Buy, which brings the fitness smartwatch down to just $180 from its regular price of $230. Included with your purchase is free shipping, as well as a free three-month trial of Google One, which is a nice cloud storage option to have access to. In-store pickup is also available at Best Buy locations where the Fitbit Versa 4 is in stock.

Why you should get the Fitbit Versa 4

Fitness enthusiasts will love the Fitbit Versa 4 for its capabilities in the gym. The Versa 4 offers a range of fitness tracking features, with things like 24/7 heart tracking, stress level tracking, and workout tracking at the top of its feature list. With its ability to track your workout, the Versa 4 is able to hold you accountable. It does so using a feature called Active Zone Minutes, which credits you for time spent in fat burn, cardio, and peak heart rate zones. This lets you know if you’re ready for another workout, or if your focus should be on recovery from your previous workout. Battery life is competitive with the best fitness trackers, with the Versa 4 able to reach more than six days of battery life on a single charge.

People in search of a stylish smartwatch without the premium markup of popular options like the Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch SE 2 will also love the Fitbit Versa 4. It’s a noticeable improvement when comparing the Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Versa 3, as this newer model has it competing with the best smartwatches in both fitness and style. It wears well on almost any occasion, and more practical daily usage includes features like a built-in voice assistant, which allows you to get quick news and weather alerts, set bedtime reminders and alarms, and even control your smart home devices.

Related

Today at Best Buy the Versa 4 is one of the best Fitbit deals you’ll find. It’s seeing a $50 discount, which brings its sale price down to $180 from its regular price of $230. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and you can utilize Best Buy’s in-store pickup option where available.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
This 65-inch 4K TV is a surprisingly good buy at just $400
The 65-inch Toshiba C350 4K Smart Fire TV against a white background.
Best Buy sale: Time is running out to get this Windows laptop for $100
The Asus E210 11-inch laptop with Windows 11.
14-inch MacBook Pro is $400 off in Best Buy’s 1-day flash sale
An Apple MacBook Pro 14 sits open on a table.
Get the Google Nest Hub at 50% off in Best Buy’s 24-hour sale
Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen
Get this 55-inch QLED TV for $800 in Samsung’s end of year sale
The Samsung Q70A Series QLED 4K TV in a living room.
Samsung’s futuristic rotating ‘The Sero’ QLED TV is $500 off
Samsung The Sero QLED 4K TV in landscape mode.
Save over $2,000 with this insane Lenovo laptop deal
lenovo thinkpad x13s review front angled
This Xbox Series S deal is still live after the holidays
Xbox Series S placed on a white table with the controller just in front of it
Dell’s best laptop for working from home is 47% off today
The Dell Vostro 3420 business laptop against a white background.
Start the New Year with a 75-inch 4K TV from Sony – now $700 off
The Sony 75-inch X85K 4K Smart TV against a white background.
Don’t miss this awesome HP gaming laptop deal
The HP Victus 15 gaming laptop against a white backdrop.
This 50-inch 4K TV is a steal at just $250 during Best Buy’s sale today
Insignia 50-inch 4K TV on a console in a living room with light brown monochromatic decorating.