Black Friday isn’t officially until November 25, but the Best Buy Black Friday sale already has some great smartwatch deals on offer. This early shopping period allows you to beat the rush and grab some new tech while still landing a Black Friday price. Of particularly note today is the Fitbit Versa 4, an impressive smartwatch and fitness tracker that’s just $150 at Best Buy today. That’s a savings of $80, as it would typically set you back $230. Free next-day shipping is included, and the Fitbit Versa 4 is available for pickup at the nearest Best Buy in many locations.

Why you should buy the Fitbit Versa 4

Fitness enthusiasts will love the Fitbit Versa 4, and people in search of a capable smartwatch without the premium markup of the Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch SE 2 will love it as well. The Versa 4 offers a range of tracking features, with things like 24/7 heart tracking, stress-level tracking, and workout tracking at the top of the list. With its ability to track your workout, the Versa 4 is able to hold you accountable with Active Zone Minutes, which credits you for time spent in fat burn, cardio, and peak heart rate zones, and incentivizes more intensity in your workouts. You’ll also receive a Daily Readiness Score, which lets you know if you’re ready for another workout or if your focus should be on recovery from your previous workout.

Many of the great features of the Fitbit Versa 4 make it a true smartwatch. It has built-in GPS so you can see your real time pace and distance during runs and hikes, and Google Maps and Google Wallet make it a device that can reach beyond your workouts. Like all of the best smartwatches, the Fitbit Versa 4 has a built-in voice assistant, which allows you to get quick news and weather alerts, set bedtime reminders and alarms, and even control your smart home devices. Battery life is about as good as it gets, even among the best fitness trackers, with the Versa 4 able to reach more than six days of battery life on a single charge.

While the Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch would normally cost $230, with this Black Friday discount at Best Buy you can slap it on your wrist for just $150. That’s a savings of $80, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

