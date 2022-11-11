 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Mobile

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Fitbit Versa 4 just got its first big price cut — save $80 right now

Andrew Morrisey
By
Fall 22 Fitbit lineup inlcuding Sense 2, Versa 4, and Inspire 3.

Black Friday isn’t officially until November 25, but the Best Buy Black Friday sale already has some great smartwatch deals on offer. This early shopping period allows you to beat the rush and grab some new tech while still landing a Black Friday price. Of particularly note today is the Fitbit Versa 4, an impressive smartwatch and fitness tracker that’s just $150 at Best Buy today. That’s a savings of $80, as it would typically set you back $230. Free next-day shipping is included, and the Fitbit Versa 4 is available for pickup at the nearest Best Buy in many locations.

Why you should buy the Fitbit Versa 4

Fitness enthusiasts will love the Fitbit Versa 4, and people in search of a capable smartwatch without the premium markup of the Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch SE 2 will love it as well. The Versa 4 offers a range of tracking features, with things like 24/7 heart tracking, stress-level tracking, and workout tracking at the top of the list. With its ability to track your workout, the Versa 4 is able to hold you accountable with Active Zone Minutes, which credits you for time spent in fat burn, cardio, and peak heart rate zones, and incentivizes more intensity in your workouts. You’ll also receive a Daily Readiness Score, which lets you know if you’re ready for another workout or if your focus should be on recovery from your previous workout.

Many of the great features of the Fitbit Versa 4 make it a true smartwatch. It has built-in GPS so you can see your real time pace and distance during runs and hikes, and Google Maps and Google Wallet make it a device that can reach beyond your workouts. Like all of the best smartwatches, the Fitbit Versa 4 has a built-in voice assistant, which allows you to get quick news and weather alerts, set bedtime reminders and alarms, and even control your smart home devices. Battery life is about as good as it gets, even among the best fitness trackers, with the Versa 4 able to reach more than six days of battery life on a single charge.

While the Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch would normally cost $230, with this Black Friday discount at Best Buy you can slap it on your wrist for just $150. That’s a savings of $80, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
The Best Black Friday phone deals for 2022
Best Black Friday Phone Deals 2021
The best Black Friday tablet deals for 2022
The iPad Pro on a desk next to a stylus and AirPods.
The best Black Friday headphone deals for 2022
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones seen in silver.
The best Black Friday robot vacuum deals for 2022
Roomba near a sofa.
Dell XPS 13 Plus laptop is $350 off in Dell’s Black Friday Sale
The Dell XPS 13 Plus on a table outside.
This is the cheapest 50-inch 4K TV worth buying today (under $250)
spectre 50 inch 4k tv deal walmart november 2022 sceptre feature
Best Black Friday laptop deals 2022: Sales to shop now
Dell XPS 17 9720 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Best Black Friday gaming laptop deals 2022: Early sales
Playing a game on the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i gaming laptop.
The best Apple Black Friday deals for 2022
Best Black Friday Apple Deals 2021
The best Black Friday iPad deals for 2022
Best Black Friday iPad Deals 2021
The best Black Friday Chromebook deals for 2022
Woman sits at desk using a HP 11.6-inch Chromebook.
Best Dell Black Friday Deals: Early bargains as low as $300
The Dell XPS 13 Plus on a table outside.