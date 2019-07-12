Share

In the market for a high-tech wearable to track your workouts or outdoor activities? Now’s a great time as Amazon is dropping early Prime Day deals on thousands of tech products before the event officially kicks off on July 15. Get your hands on the Fitbit Versa Smartwatch, now available for only $169 after a 15% discount. If you have extra cash to shell out, you may want to check these high-end Samsung smartwatches that are also on sale on Amazon.

The Versa boasts a perfect combination of substance and style. Fitbit equipped this watch with a bunch of smart features as well as the company’s signature activity tracking capabilities, making it one of the best wearables at this price point.

BUY NOW

The Fitbit Versa carries a design similar to the Apple Watch. It’s thin, lightweight, and compact which ensures comfort, especially during workouts. It also comes with two strap sizes (small and large) that can be interchanged to achieve the perfect fit.

This smartwatch flaunts a 1.34-inch LCD screen that houses a clean and easy-to-use interface. Accessing your fitness and health data and checking your daily/weekly stats are quick and simple tasks. You don’t even need to constantly sync to your phone, which is very convenient.

The Versa runs the Fitbit OS 2.0 that’s fairly responsive in opening or switching between apps. It’s reliable in providing notifications, from weather and calendar updates to message or social media alerts. However, there can be some stuttering when scrolling through numerous notifications. Also note that the experience can be different for Android and iOS users.

Its Exercise app can track multiple activities, including swimming, biking, interval training, treadmill, and running. You can add more to the device by choosing from the 19-plus workouts available on the Fitbit app. Just tap on the workout, and it will track metrics such as calories, steps, and heart rate. You can also use the Fitbit Coach on the watch or your phone to follow guided exercise routines. Other clever features include a sleep tracker and a 50-meter water resistance.

Powered by a tiny 145mAh battery, the Versa should last for four days or more when used for regular all-day fitness tracking with smart notifications. Juicing up takes two hours from 0 to 100 using the Fitbit charging dock.

Whether or not you’re a fitness buff, you’ll surely find love with the Fitness Versa Smartwatch. After all, it’s named “Versa” for its versatility. Take advantage of this early Prime Day deal and get yours today for only $169 instead of $200.

Looking for more great stuff? Check out early Prime Day deals on our curated deals page.

Follow @dealsDT

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.