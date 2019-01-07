Digital Trends
Amazon cuts prices on the Charge 3 and Fitbit Versa smartwatch

Jacob Kienlen
It’s that time of year again. The earth has completed its annual orbit around the sun and everyone is looking to make good on some fresh New Year’s resolutions. For many of us, that means trying to be healthier with the choices we make. Whether that’s sleeping a full 8 hours, exercising more, or just eating less depends on the individual, but whatever that resolution may be, it never hurts to get a little extra help with it. That’s where Fitbit comes in.

Amazon is slashing prices on Fitbit devices left and right. Everything from the Fitbit Versa to the Charge 3 is getting a sweet discount of $20 or more for a limited time. With step counting, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and a whole host of other features, the Fitbit Versa is one of the best fitness trackers on the market today. However, you can also get some of the cheaper Fitbit models for half the price if you don’t need all the bells and whistles. Here are the best Amazon Fitbit deals we could find:

Fitbit Versa Smartwatch — $30 off

The Versa is the latest fitness smartwatch in the Fitbit line. When it first hit the market, there was a lot of talk about how closely it resembles the Apple Watch — and for good reason. This Fitbit smartwatch is more than just a fitness tracker, it’s a fully-fledged mobile device. With smartphone app notifications, call, text, and calendar alerts, this smartwatch has all of the basic features you’d expect from a smart wearable. However, the Versa’s focus on fitness is what makes it worthwhile.

With constant heart rate, sleep, and activity tracking, this watch allows you to keep tabs on your health wherever you go. With over 4 days of battery life, you can go quite a while without having to worry about recharging. It also comes with water resistance up to 50 meters and GPS — though only the Fitbit Ionic comes with built-in GPS. Normally priced at $200, the Fitbit Versa is on sale for just $170.

Fitbit Charge 3 — $20 off

If you’re looking to pick up a Fitbit for the sole purpose of activity tracking, the newest model in the Fitbit Charge line is an excellent option. The Fitbit Charge 3 can track activity, sleep cycles, and heart rate at any given time. Unlike the Charge 2, it also comes with a touchscreen display and water resistance up to 50 meters — making it easier to use even if you’re swimming. What makes this fitness tracker so valuable, however, is its long-lasting battery life. You can go a full 7 days without needing to charge your device.

Normally priced at $150, you can pick up the Fitbit Charge 3 for just $120 for a limited time.

More Fitbit Deals

Though the Versa and Charge 3 are two of the more popular Fitbit models, that doesn’t mean this sale only extends to them. Amazon is pretty much discounting the whole line of activity trackers right now. That means you can score a new device for under $60. Here are the best discounts we could find right now:

Looking for more of the best deals? Find Fitbit alternatives, Apple Watch deals, and more from our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
