Amazon offers cool discounts on the Fitbit Versa and Fitbit Versa Lite

For people who want to start their fitness journey or those who already have a serious athletic streak, having a fitness tracker is important. It allows you to keep tabs of your workouts and provides you with helpful information on your vitals and other health-related stats and metrics. You can even leave your phone in your bag as most fitness trackers are equipped with onboard music storage so you can listen to your tunes while you sweat. One of the most highly regarded in the industry is Fitbit, and right now two of its biggest sellers, the Fitbit Versa and the Fitbit Versa Lite, are available on Amazon at cool discounted prices.

FITBIT VERSA – $149

The Fitbit Versa looks almost exactly like an Apple Watch. It is square with chamfered edges and has a 1.3-inch LCD screen. The watch’s size is just right and wouldn’t look humungous on women nor diminutive on men. Its anodized aluminum watch body is thin and compact, and it comes with a silicone strap that’s breathable so it won’t smother your skin while you work out.

Fitbit has always been laser-focused on activity tracking, and the Versa certainly delivers in that department. At a glance, the dashboard provides you with your daily stats which are tabulated into charts on a weekly basis for comparison purposes. You can keep track of more than 15 different types of exercises, as well as your sleep quality and progress. This watch is water-resistant to depths of up to 50 meters, so you can still monitor your vitals in the pool and even while scuba diving. The heart monitor is impressively precise, women can identify recurring irregularities in their menstrual cycle through the Female Health app, and GPS and a gyroscope are built in to track your running, cycling, or climbing pace and direction. You can even receive motivational messages every morning. Don’t worry, you have the option to turn these off if you find them saccharine.

The Versa is powered by Fitbit’s proprietary operating system, Fitbit OS, and is assisted by 4GB of storage. The interface is fairly responsive, though it can experience stuttering when you’re going through lots of notifications. Tap on the screen or flick your wrist to awaken the display so that you can navigate the interface.

Of the 4GB of internal storage, 2.5GB is dedicated to music. You can choose to manually upload songs, or stream music through Pandora or Deezer, both of which have a free one-month trial period. You can also use Spotify on this watch. Unfortunately, you cannot download songs on it even if you have a premium subscription. Transferring songs from your phone to this watch is also a very tedious process. The Versa can receive the usual smart notifications like text, call, email, app alert, and more, and if you’re an Android phone user you’re in luck as you can send out quick replies. Lastly, this watch’s battery life can last roughly three and a half days with normal usage, so you won’t need to charge this every night, unlike an Apple Watch.

The Fitbit Versa normally costs $170 but take advantage of Amazon’s 12% discount today and get it for $149.

FITBIT VERSA LITE – $135

The Fitbit Versa Lite is virtually identical to its predecessor, the Fitbit Versa. Their only difference is, as its name suggests, the Versa Lite is so lightweight that you’ll barely notice it on your wrist. It is also slightly anemic when it comes to features.

Its 1.3-inch LCD display looks crisp and bright and it has one button on the right side for navigation that’s very easy to use. At the back, there is a heart rate monitor and inside it is an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, and an SPO2 sensor. It comes with a replaceable silicone band that comes in many colors from the shockingly bright to more subdued tones.

This watch doesn’t skimp on its wellness features, even though this is the more affordable version of the Fitbit Versa. There are, however, a few omissions that might prove to be a dealbreaker for most people. With this watch, you can track your exercises, heart rate, steps, sleep, and whether you’re moving each hour. What’s missing is an altimeter to measure elevation, so you won’t be able to determine the number of stairsteps you’ve climbed, and a gyroscope, so you can’t keep tabs on the number of laps you’ve made in the pool. It’s also lacking onboard music storage so you can’t store any MP3s in it.

Thankfully, this watch is capable of smart notifications. You can customize which apps can send notifications to it, as well as when you want to receive them. The interaction between the watch and phone is seamless. Once your phone receives a message, you can count on the watch to display it. You can’t read entire messages though, but just the first few lines.

The Fitbit Versa Lite usually comes with a $160 price tag, but you can get it on Amazon today for 16% less – paying just $135 for it.

Both the Fitbit Versa and Fitbit Versa Lite are extremely well-rounded fitness trackers that come at very reasonable prices. For just $14 more, the Fitbit Versa offers onboard music storage and a built-in altimeter and gyroscope. Get either one on Amazon today and jumpstart to a healthier and fitter version of you.

