Deals

Track your progress with this renewed Fitbit Versa Lite for $110 at Walmart

Timothy Taylor
By
fitbit versa lite amazon deal

Fitness trackers provide you with a clearer understanding of your physical well-being without the need to see a physician. Like tiny doctors you wear on your wrist, they can constantly measure your vitals, sleep quality, step count, calories burned, and more. Over the years they have been refined and reengineered to be even more accurate and reliable and has become essential health accessories and not just mere fashion statements.

Fitbit is one of the best makers of fitness trackers, and their most affordable offering is the Fitbit Versa Lite. Right now, Walmart is selling refurbished Fitbit Versa Lites for $50 less. Get this well-rounded yet inexpensive smartwatch for just $110 instead of its usual price of $160.

The Fitbit Versa Lite resembles the Apple Watch, much like its predecessor, the Fitbit Versa. It is square and has chamfered edges and overall looks slick and pleasantly understated. Minimalist design lovers would definitely like this watch. As its name suggests (besides having slightly anemic features), it is extremely lightweight that you’ll barely notice it on your wrist.

Its 1.3-inch LCD display looks crisp and bright and it has one button on the right side for navigation that’s very easy to use. At the back, there is a heart rate monitor and inside it is an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, and an SPO2 sensor. It comes with a replaceable silicone band that comes in many colors from the shockingly bright to more subdued tones.

Fitbit is renowned for fitness tracking, and this watch doesn’t skimp on its wellness features, even though this is the more affordable version of the Fitbit Versa. There are a few omissions that might prove to be a dealbreaker for most people though. With this watch, you can track your exercises, heart rate, steps, sleep, and whether you’re moving each hour. What’s missing is an altimeter to measure elevation, so you won’t be able to determine the number of stairsteps you’ve climbed, and a gyroscope, so you can’t keep tabs on the number of laps you’ve made in the pool. It’s also lacking onboard music storage so you can’t store any MP3s in it.

Thankfully, this watch is capable of smart notifications. You can customize which apps can send notifications to it, as well as when you want to receive them. The interaction between the watch and phone is seamless. Once your phone receives a message, you can count on the watch to display it. You can’t read entire messages though, but just the first few lines.

The Fitbit Versa is the perfect fitness tracker for budding fitness enthusiasts that comes at a reasonable price. It may skimp on a few essential features, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a great device worthy of a full recommendation. In fact, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5 stars in our review earlier this year.

For more options visit this page for our best fitness trackers. And if you’re looking for more awesome deals, take a look at our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
Garmin VivoActive 3 Music
Deals

Get moving with Garmin’s Vivoactive 3 multisport smartwatch for $220 at Walmart

Garmin is famous for making fitness trackers. One of its recent offerings, the Vivoactive 3, boasts a gamut of features geared towards the wellness-minded and is available at the reasonable price of $220 on Walmart.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
apple watch gps sales quarterly series 3 review 4
Deals

The Apple Watch Series 3 is back down to just $199 at Walmart today

The Apple Watch Series 3 packs a lot of smarts and convenience in such a small unit, making it an ideal companion for everyday fitness tracking and connectivity. You can order the 38mm version today on Walmart for only $199.
Posted By Erica Katherina
garmin forerunner 735xt amazon
Deals

Amazon trims the price on the Garmin Forerunner 735XT by 30%

The Garmin Forerunner 735XT may not be the latest fitness tracker out there but it is one the few equipped with Strava's Suffer Score. This triathlon watch usually rings in at $400 but Amazon trims down its price by 20%.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
fitbit charge 3 wrist
Deals

Amazon is running a 20% sale on Fitbit’s latest fitness tracker, the Charge 3

Amazon is currently running a sale on FitBit's latest fitness tracker, the Charge 3 that brings standard price of $150 down by 20%. For $120, you get to arm your wrist with a slick wearable that you can take almost anywhere.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
samsung 50 inch ru7100 deal walmart 4th of july sale class smart 4k uhd tv
Deals

Samsung’s 50-inch RU7100 4K Smart UHD TV gets a huge $102 discount on Amazon

If you're thinking about getting a 4K TV, the Samsung 50-inch RU7100 4K UHD 7 Series Smart TV is discounted by 20% at Amazon. Order now for only $398 instead of $500, and enjoy a huge $102 savings.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
tcl samsung 55 inch 4k tvs amazon deal ultra hd 5 series roku smart led tv
Deals

Walmart cuts the price of the 55-inch TCL 4K 5-Series Roku TV to $378

HDR displays heighten a picture’s dynamic range and deliver darks and brights that are more pronounced. That is why 4K HDR TVs are very expensive. Then along came TCL. You can get the 55-inch TCL 4K TV for just $380 on Walmart.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
vizio m series quantum tv 55 inch amazon deal
Deals

Amazon drops a killer deal on the 55-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum smart TV

Samsung's QLED TV display technology runs using quantum dots and is brighter, more colorful, and power efficient. Get the 55-inch QLED TV with the M-Series Quantum on Amazon for $598.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
bose soundsport wireless headphones deal
Deals

Amazon’s deal drops these Bose SoundSport wireless headphones to only $129

If you are in the market for quality headphones that can keep up with your active lifestyle, check out Amazon's offer for Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones. These sports earbuds are now available for only $129.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
fitbit blaze smart fitness watch amazon deal header
Deals

The Fitbit Blaze smart fitness watch is down to $155 on Amazon

Fitbit has dominated the fitness tracking industry for years, offering wearables with excellent features and stylish aesthetics. One of those is the Fitbit Blaze Smart Fitness Watch, and it’s currently discounted on Amazon.
Posted By Erica Katherina
65inch lg uk7700pud 4k tv deal 65 inch
Deals

Amazon cuts $503 off this 65-inch LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

One 4K TV deal worth checking is Amazon's $503 discount on the 2018 65-inch LG UK7700PUD. This massive price cut lets you own an LG Nano Cell TV below $1,000. Hurry and order now before stocks run out.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
fossil q gen 3 venture smatwatch
Deals

Amazon slashes the price of the Fossil Q Gen 3 Venture smartwatch by 32%

The Fossil Q women's Gen 3 Venture smartwatch usually wears a $255 price tag but Amazon's 32% discount gives ladies the opportunity to be armed with a sleek wearable for only $174.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
lg g7 thinq review
Deals

LG’s flagship G7 ThinQ smartphone is now $300 less on Best Buy

The LG G7 ThinQ may not excite you in terms of design, but its robust set of features certainly will. What makes it even more attractive is Best Buy’s $300 discount, dropping its price to a healthier $450.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2
Deals

Amazon slashes the price of the Plantronics Backbeat Pro 2 by 33%

The Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2 is an impressive pair of noise-canceling headphones that packs a lot of sound and a serious battery life. This is your chance to drown out the rest of the world for $65 less on Amazon.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
apple ipad pro 10 5 review screen on angle
Deals

Get discounts up to $250 off the 10.5-inch Apple iPad Pro at Walmart

If you’re planning to get an iPad, today is an ideal time to secure a great deal on an older generation of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro. Prices of all variants from 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB are reduced up to $250 off at Walmart.
Posted By Jufer Cooper