Fitness trackers provide you with a clearer understanding of your physical well-being without the need to see a physician. Like tiny doctors you wear on your wrist, they can constantly measure your vitals, sleep quality, step count, calories burned, and more. Over the years they have been refined and reengineered to be even more accurate and reliable and has become essential health accessories and not just mere fashion statements.

Fitbit is one of the best makers of fitness trackers, and their most affordable offering is the Fitbit Versa Lite. Right now, Walmart is selling refurbished Fitbit Versa Lites for $50 less. Get this well-rounded yet inexpensive smartwatch for just $110 instead of its usual price of $160.

The Fitbit Versa Lite resembles the Apple Watch, much like its predecessor, the Fitbit Versa. It is square and has chamfered edges and overall looks slick and pleasantly understated. Minimalist design lovers would definitely like this watch. As its name suggests (besides having slightly anemic features), it is extremely lightweight that you’ll barely notice it on your wrist.

Its 1.3-inch LCD display looks crisp and bright and it has one button on the right side for navigation that’s very easy to use. At the back, there is a heart rate monitor and inside it is an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, and an SPO2 sensor. It comes with a replaceable silicone band that comes in many colors from the shockingly bright to more subdued tones.

Fitbit is renowned for fitness tracking, and this watch doesn’t skimp on its wellness features, even though this is the more affordable version of the Fitbit Versa. There are a few omissions that might prove to be a dealbreaker for most people though. With this watch, you can track your exercises, heart rate, steps, sleep, and whether you’re moving each hour. What’s missing is an altimeter to measure elevation, so you won’t be able to determine the number of stairsteps you’ve climbed, and a gyroscope, so you can’t keep tabs on the number of laps you’ve made in the pool. It’s also lacking onboard music storage so you can’t store any MP3s in it.

Thankfully, this watch is capable of smart notifications. You can customize which apps can send notifications to it, as well as when you want to receive them. The interaction between the watch and phone is seamless. Once your phone receives a message, you can count on the watch to display it. You can’t read entire messages though, but just the first few lines.

The Fitbit Versa is the perfect fitness tracker for budding fitness enthusiasts that comes at a reasonable price. It may skimp on a few essential features, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a great device worthy of a full recommendation. In fact, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5 stars in our review earlier this year.

