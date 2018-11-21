Digital Trends
Black Friday fitness deals: NordicTrack, Bowflex, and more

Digital Trends Staff
By

Unlike decades past, getting in shape doesn’t have to be a grueling and mundane experience devoid of distraction other than your trusty headphones and playlist. Fitness equipment like treadmills and stationary bikes have gone “smart” in spectacular form, integrating real-world route mapping with street-view video footage and the capability to alter inclines and resistance to match said route, among a host of other features.

While all these bells and whistles certainly call for a slightly higher cost of entry, our favorite top-rated treadmills and stationary bikes are seeing significant price drops just in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If you’ve been procrastinating about getting in shape, but want to make good on that fitness-based New Year’s resolution you’ve been trying to forget these last 11 months, now’s your chance to get back on track without breaking the bank (before 2019 rolls around).

Best Treadmill Deal — Horizon 7.0AT Treadmill

fitness black friday deals nordictrack bowflex horizon 7 0

The Horizon 7.0AT is a strong contender in the runner’s treadmill category. It’s powerful, with 3.0 CHP (horsepower), and it’s strong, made with a steel frame that can handle up to 325 pounds of user’s weight.  At 20 inches by 60 inches, the running deck is a little longer than the home gym standard to accommodate most heights and strides. It also has variable cushioning to lessen impact on knees, ankles, and hips. The deck will also incline up to 15 percent and move up to 12 mph.

You have the option to connect to Android or Apple devices and apps via Bluetooth to access fitness apps such as the free AFG Pro App, UA, and FitBit. The best part? It’s the most affordable of the pack by a hefty margin, as a $1,000 price drop brings your cost of entry down to a modest $899, including free shipping, for a limited time. Plus use the code Horizon10 for an additional 10 percent off.

Regular price: $1,999
Sale price: $809

Best Full Body Trainer Deal — Bowflex Max Trainer M6

fitness black friday deals nordictrack bowflex max trainer m6 3 resize

Meet the Bowflex Max Trainer M6. This powerhouse is a cross between a stair stepper and an elliptical, all wrapped up in a compact design to give you the ultimate full-body, no-impact workout. For a limited time, it’s on offer at a $350 savings (including free shipping) . This is one of the first machines launched with the Bowflex Max Intelligence App, an artificial intelligence platform. After assessing your fitness level, it will intuitively suggest how to proceed to the next level and ultimately your end goal. If you want to step up your workout game, Bowflex also offers a Performance Pack on the M8 model for an additional cost that includes a Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6, a machine mat, and an armband heart rate monitor.

Regular price: $1,699
Sale price: $1,349 plus free shipping ($150 savings)

Best Treadmill — NordicTrack Commercial 1750

fitness black friday deals nordictrack bowflex ntl14116 heroes incline l

The Commercial 1750 Treadmill with touchscreen, web browser and iFit Coach is one of the highest-rated treadmills made by NordicTrack. The entry-level model in NordicTrack’s Commercial Series, this popular treadmill can satisfy most runners and is an especially great value for walkers and runners. The sharp design and thick running belt are just a couple of the amazing features this treadmill offers. It’s equipped with the iFit Coach App that allows users to keep their workouts exciting while experiencing different parts of the world in the comfort of their home. The great price point, displa,y and foldable storage option make this machine a great purchase for runners, especially now that its price has been slashed by $750. 

Regular price: $2,299
Sale price: $1,549

Best Bike Deal — NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle

fitness black friday deals nordictrack bowflex ntex02117 detail 102418 72943 resize

When you need to have the best, choose NordicTrack’s top cycle trainer, the Commercial S22i Studio Cycle. Outfitted with the iFit Coach app for personal training, the Commercial S22i also boasts NordicTrack’s widest display — a 20-inch HD touchscreen — for virtual escapes to engaging spin classes and for biking with interactive Google Maps Street Views. Another special feature is power incline and decline, which means that this ride can tilt for uphill/downhill training! The S22i is a digitally connected exercise bike that’s optimized for workout variety. Marked down by $1,000 for a limited time — a savings of over 30 percent — it’s unrivaled in terms of built-in niceties.

Regular price: $2,999
Sale price: $1,999 

Looking for information about the best deals? Find more from our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals pages.

