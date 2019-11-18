Building a home gym can be a money and time saver. Though gym equipment can be expensive, the machines pay for themselves after a while, considering the cost of gym memberships and gas money. It can be much quicker to get in a workout at home rather than taking the time to go to the gym. For these reasons, more and more people are purchasing their own treadmills, ellipticals, free weights, and more. Most fitness equipment has dropped in price over the years and can be affordable, but with so many choices out there, it can be daunting trying to figure out what equipment to buy. This is where we come in; we’ve found some great deals on home gym equipment from Walmart and summed it all up below for you. Check out these pre-Black Friday deals below.

Sunny Health & Fitness Obsidian Surge Water Rowing Machine – $399

The Obsidian Surge 500 Water Rowing Machine offers top quality and a challenging workout. Rowing is an excellent way to get a solid cardio workout without the impact damage that running and walking can cause. Rowing results in higher calorie expenditure in a shorter period of time than running or walking as well.

The water in the machine creates a smooth and steady rowing experience. Resistance can be increased with adjustable flywheel and steel fan blades. The rowing machine is constructed of lightweight steel, making it sturdy yet light enough to move and store in your home. The handlebar is sweat resistant, the mesh belt is tear-resistant, and the padded seat is ergonomic for comfort. The machine tracks total time, 500 m time, SPM, total strokes, calories burned, ambient temperature, and more.

ProForm 235 CSX Recumbent Exercise Bike – $199

The ProForm 235 CSX Recumbent Exercise Bike delivers a high quality and effective workout. The recumbent frame provides comfort by placing the body in a somewhat reclined position that encourages better posture and provides added back support. It features 18 pre-programmed workouts that are designed for setting and exceeding personal goals. The large LCD display allows you to track your mileage, speed, heart rate, time, and more.

The flywheel is inertia-enhanced, which makes for a smooth and steady ride. There are 18 digital resistance levels, so you can increase intensity as you improve. The oversized seat has extra cushioning for added comfort. The machine also includes a water bottle holder and dual two-inch speakers.

ProForm 440R Folding Rowing Machine with Adjustable Resistance – $199

The Proform 440R Rowing Machine is a perfect machine for strength training, cardio, and weight loss. The pivoting pedals have adjustable foot straps, so they provide a snug fit for any foot size. The molded seat is comfortable and fixed on an aluminum rail that is built to last. The LCD screen allows you to track your workouts and progress. The handlebars are soft and ergonomic for a comfortable grip. The machine features eight different resistance levels to fit the needs of any level of fitness. This machine also folds up easily when not in use to free up floor space.

Freemotion 645 Commercial Grade Elliptical with Adjustable Incline – $799

The Freemotion 645 Elliptical provides a top-notch cardio workout with less impact than running or walking on a treadmill. The machine features arm rails that engage your arms and core in addition to your lower body and thus offers a full-body workout. There are 22 digital resistance levels to ensure that you won’t outgrow this machine. The oversized pedals are cushioned to reduce impact even further.

The Freemotion 645 Elliptical is iFit enabled, which allows you to workout anywhere in the world and watch your progress on Google Maps. The elliptical is iPod compatible and works with 28 different workout apps. There is also a fan of the console of the machine so you can stay cool throughout your exercise. The 6-inch backlight display allows you to track your progress, and the built-in EKG grips monitor your heart rate.

NordicTrack C500 Folding Treadmill – $599

The NordicTrack C500 Treadmill comes with FlexSelect cushioning to protect your joints and decrease impact. Powered by a 2.6 CHP motor, the treadmill will maintain speed no matter what your workout style (endurance, interval, etc.). The large LCD display is multi-colored and allows you to track your progress. It comes present with 20 workouts programmed on the machine. The speed and incline can be adjusted with the push of a button as well.

The NordicTrack Treadmill is also iFit compatible, which allows you to elevate your exercise with interactive personal trainers. Your coach can digitally control the incline and speed of your treadmill throughout the workout for a fully immersive training experience. You can also receive daily personalized workout suggestions, fitness tips, and will automatically track your stats via the iFit platform.

As you can see, Walmart has a piece of home fitness equipment for you no matter what your workout style is. All of these machines provide great cardio workouts, which can help you combat those extra pounds that can be packed on during the upcoming holiday season. Be sure to check out our other deals on fitness equipment here.

