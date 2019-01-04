5 types of fitness products that will make 2019 the year of you

Share

It’s the first week of the new year and if 2019 is the year you finally get your health and fitness goals in order then the right piece of clothing or equipment will help you along the way. Whether you’re looking to bulk up with a consistent fitness plan or you’re just trying to work out more than once a month, finding what works best for you is easier when you have the right tools. These fitness products will make it easier to track your progress, facilitate your workout, and truly enjoy your fitness journey.

Fitness Trackers

Nowadays, it seems like there’s a new fitness tracker hitting the market every day. If you’re unsure of the smartwatch for you, or if you were lucky to score a tracker during the holidays, their features makes it easy to stay on a consistent fitness plan. If one of your goals is to train for a 5K marathon this year, an activity tracker will help count your steps, monitor your heart rate, manage your sleep, and more.

The popular Fitbit watches use SmartTrack to help you keep a consistent workout regime. The newest Fitbit is the Ionic smartwatch with built-in GPS that retails at $270. However, if you’re unsure how much you want to spend on wearable technology, there are a lot of alternative smartwatches averaging only about $100. These are all the Fitbit models with the best online prices.

$149 Fitbit Charge 3 Advanced Heart Rate + Fitness Tracker

$200 Fitbit Versa

$140 Fitbit Charge 2 Special Edition

$127 Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate + Fitness Tracker

$124 Fitbit Alta HR

$60 Fitbit Flex 2

Sport Headphones

The right headphones will help make or break your workout. You don’t need to wear costly Apple AirPods either, in fact we rounded up some of the best workout headphones. When looking for workout headphones, you want to decide if you want wireless or wired, sweat-proof, waterproof, noise-canceling, and of course different price points. If it’s time to upgrade your workout gear these are some of the best headphones for your post-holiday workouts.

$20 LETSCOM Waterproof Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Headphones

$35 Bluetooth Wireless Sport Earphones

$50 True Wireless Sport Earbuds with Portable Charging Case

$119 Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones

$199 Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Sport Headphones

Fitness Apps

In a perfect world we would hire Dwayne Johnson to be our personal trainer but knowing that isn’t possible, innovative technology has changed the fitness equation to help motivate us. Fitness apps can be used to stream sessions, coach us through workouts that fit our unique needs, and keep tabs on your calories and progression, so all you really need is a smartphone. Hiring a trainer is costly and sometimes you just want some guidance on a quick workout or yoga break. Test out these fitness apps to reach all your fitness goals and if you’re feeling up to the challenge we’ve also rounded up some great weightlifting apps to take on.

$5 You Are Your Own Gym

Down Dog Great Yoga Anywhere

30 Day Squat Challenge

7 Minute Workout Challenge

Aaptiv

Runtastic Results Bodyweight

Keelo

Gold’s AMP: Cardio & Strength

HIIT Workouts by Daily Burn

Exercise Equipment

Basic exercise equipment to build your own home gym is high-priced but worth the investment. Versatile machines that you can fit in your home make it easier to have an effective workout at your own time from the convenience of your living room or basement. Whether you’re looking to bulk up or get lean, the best quality exercise machines will help build or tone specific muscles. Interested in cheaper exercise equipment? Find the sturdiest yoga mat and more and to build your own home gym from Walmart.

$97 Gold’s Gym XRS 20 Olympic Workout Bench

$239 Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells

$240 Sunny Health & Fitness Pro Indoor Cycling Bike

$440 Goplus 2.5 HP Folding Treadmill

$649 Schwinn 470 Elliptical Machine

Fitness Apparel

Making sure that you feel great is important when working out and sometimes the best running shorts will help boost that extra confidence you need in your workout. Online discounts make it easy and inexpensive to shop for the right workout attire. It’s no secret that Nike has some of the best training wear for both men and women. Right now when you enter the promo code SAVE25 during checkout you receive an extra 25 percent off on Nike sale items.

For a limited time Dick’s Sporting Goods is also offering a 75 percent off winter clearance and up to 50 percent off on fitness apparel, plus free shipping on orders over $49. If you prefer trekking the outdoors or you like to get on your bike and ride away, than REI has markdowns of up to 50 percent on some of the best cycling and hiking gear.

Shop Nike

Shop REI

Shop Dick’s Sporting Goods

